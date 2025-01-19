Get three Ipswich vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday's 16:30 Premier League clash (19/1/2025).

Man City's struggles away from home continued with a 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford on Tuesday and the champions need a more ruthless display when they travel to Ipswich.

Ipswich vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City to win 2-1 @ 17/2 with bet365

Savinho to score or assist a goal @ 5/6 with bet365

Liam Delap to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Citizens can edge tight contest at Portman Road

Man City appeared to be emerging from their dramatic slump in form after beating Leicester 2-0 and West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League and thrashing Salford 8-0 in the FA Cup.

However, the champions blew a 2-0 lead in the final 10 minutes of Tuesday's draw at Brentford and they may have to work hard for a victory at Ipswich.

City have kept only one clean sheet in their last 10 away league fixtures and that shutout came at Leicester, who hit the woodwork twice.

Ipswich have struggled at home on their return to the top flight and Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Brighton means they have picked up only seven points from 11 matches at Portman Road.

They are capable of getting on the scoresheet, having beaten Chelsea 2-0 in their previous home fixture, so a 2-1 Man City win is a tempting correct-score bet on Sunday.

City winger poses major threat to Tractor Boys

Savinho took time to settle into English football after arriving from Girona in the summer but the Man City winger has become an increasingly significant part of Pep Guardiola's plans.

He has started City's last four league matches and should be backed to score or assist a goal against Ipswich, who start the weekend in the relegation zone.

Savinho had seven shots, three of them on target, in the Boxing Day draw with Everton before contributing a goal and an assist in the win at Leicester.

He set up two of City's four goals against West Ham, had five attempts at goal against Brentford in midweek and could play a key role on the trip to Suffolk.

Delap could add to card tally against former club

Striker Liam Delap moved from Man City to Ipswich in the summer of 2024 for an initial transfer fee of £15m.

That already looks like a bargain as the 21-year-old has scored eight Premier League goals in 19 starts for an Ipswich side who are scrapping for survival.

Delap can certainly handle the physical side of top-flight football and his eagerness to impress against his former club may lead to a booking.

He has picked up seven yellow cards in the league this term, including four in his last six appearances, and was also cautioned after coming off the bench in August's EFL Cup tie at AFC Wimbledon.

