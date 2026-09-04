Ipswich vs Liverpool Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for Tractor Boys vs Reds

How to Claim BoyleSports’ Ipswich vs Liverpool Offer

Open a new BoyleSports account on mobile. The promotion is available to new UK customers aged 18 or over, excluding Northern Ireland. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe and prepaid cards are excluded. Place a qualifying bet of at least £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). Multiples must have combined odds of Evens or greater. Place the qualifying bet within 40 days of opening your account and allow it to settle. Cashed-out bets and bets placed using free bets do not qualify. BoyleSports will add 1 x £40 free bet balance within five minutes of the first qualifying bet settling. Use the £40 free bet within seven days. The free bet stake is not included in any subsequent returns. No bonus code is required.

Ipswich vs Liverpool Preview

Ipswich Town host Liverpool under the Portman Road floodlights on Friday with both clubs already providing plenty of entertainment under new managers Gary O'Neil and Andoni Iraola.

The historical challenge facing Ipswich is considerable. The Tractor Boys have not beaten Liverpool competitively since George Burley's side earned a famous 1-0 victory at Anfield in December 2000, while their last home league success against the Reds came back in 1986.

Liverpool also won both Premier League meetings in 2024/25, including a 2-0 victory at Portman Road.

Ipswich have nevertheless shown attacking ambition since returning to the top flight. They opened with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland before a chaotic 5-2 defeat against Manchester United, meaning their opening two league games produced ten goals.

Summer signing Julio Enciso has immediately become an important creative presence, contributing to goals in both matches.

There are concerns further forward, however. Emerson is a major doubt after suffering a knee problem at Old Trafford, potentially giving £20m deadline-day signing Zian Flemming an early opportunity. World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios is also pushing for his first start following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool remain without a league victory under Iraola after successive 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Víctor Muñoz has been instrumental in rescuing points, while £123m signing Bradley Barcola could make his debut following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alexander Isak carries additional attacking responsibility with Hugo Ekitike sidelined by a ruptured Achilles, while Liverpool's defence enters the game without a Premier League clean sheet in eight matches.

BoyleSports’ £30 Ipswich vs Liverpool Offer - Key Details

BoyleSports Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount 1 x £40 free bet balance Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. UK/IRE online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. One bet per match. 50% boost applied after all selections are settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Singles only. Free, void, or cashed out bets do not qualify. Payment and account restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



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