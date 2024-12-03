Get three Ipswich vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 19:30 Premier League clash (03/12/2024).

The Premier League’s first midweek matchday of the season kicks off with a relegation six-pointer between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace at Portman Road.

The Eagles will be disappointed with their slow start to the campaign, but have picked up a couple of solid draws recently and will fancy their chances against the Tractor Boys, who have struggled since their promotion.

Ipswich vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Eagles expected to rediscover winning touch

Neither of these teams will be greatly pleased with their results over the weekend, but for differing reasons.

Ipswich were left frustrated by Nottingham Forest, managing just seven shots to their hosts’ 12 as they lost 1-0 at the City Ground, and there was a real lack of creativity on show from the Tractor Boys.

Palace, meanwhile, had no issues in creating chances as they racked up a mammoth 16 shots while restricting Newcastle to just one. However, the Eagles had to settle for a point as they struggled to convert their opportunities.

There was plenty of promise in that Palace performance, though, and they deserved more than the one point they earned, with a repeat of that showing likely to cause Ipswich plenty of issues at Portman Road.

The Eagles drew at Villa Park in their last away game and have lost just one of their last six matches, suggesting that they are worthy favourites for this clash, especially with Eberechi Eze back to full fitness.

It may be worth keeping the draw on-side, however, as four of Ipswich’s last five home games have finished level, as have Palace’s last two on the road.

Mateta may punish another promoted side

Any joy Palace do have at Portman Road is likely to come down to the finishing of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman has struggled to match the heights of his late-season form of last term, but he is still the standout goal threat for the Eagles and has a respectable three goals in the league.

Notably, two of those strikes came against Leicester in his only appearance against a promoted side this term, prior to this trip to Suffolk.

Mateta has taken 15 shots in his last five games, suggesting the goals should come soon, and the fact he has scored in each of his last three appearances against promoted sides - he has four goals in those matches - he rates a decent bet to find the net on Tuesday.

Sarr set to trouble Davis

Ismaila Sarr is the likeliest candidate to join Mateta and Eze in Palace’s front three at Portman Road and his pace could cause plenty of issues for Ipswich left-back Leif Davis.

The Senegalese winger has been fouled a combined five times in the Eagles’ last two games and Davis may be forced to bring him down on at least one occasion.

The Ipswich left-back is a big attacking outlet for his side and, with the hosts set to go on the front foot on their own patch, he could be caught out of position on occasion.

Davis has picked up two yellow cards in Town’s last five matches and he is a prime candidate for a booking against Palace.

