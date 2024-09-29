Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich v Aston Villa predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Aston Villa will look to extend their winning record to six matches when they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon. The Tractor Boys have only taken three points from five games this season, but they have drawn three in a row, which suggests that they are making progress.

They are likely to come up short this weekend, though, with Villa on the march under Unai Emery after five successive wins in all competitions.

Ipswich vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win @ 17/20 with Unibet

Sam Morsy to get a card @ 39/20 with Unibet

Morgan Rogers Over 0.5 shots on target @ 21/20 with Unibet

All odds are courtesy of Unibet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get free bets with the Unibet welcome offer

Get the lowdown on how to claim free bets with our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers

Read our expert’s view on the best bookmakers to use in the UK in 2024

Villa expected to express themselves

After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Villa were expected to struggle with their congested fixture list.

With another international break on the horizon, they are hoping to rack up more points in the Premier League and on the continent and they should be able to do that at Portman Road.

Villa have only lost once this season, going down 2-0 to Arsenal in August, since when they have won five in a row.

All of Ipswich's three points have come in their last three games, but they are yet to score more than two goals in a game in the league this season.

That lack of firepower could come back to haunt them, with Villa scoring at least two goals in six of their seven games this season.

Ipswich vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win @ 17/20 with Unibet

Tractor Boys skipper to find himself in trouble

To get a result, Ipswich will need to try and win the midfield battle against the Villans, but that is easier said than done.

Emery has the likes of Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers at his disposal, so Kieran McKenna's team may need to commit a few fouls to halt their progress.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy has committed eight fouls in five games, but three of those have been deemed worthy of a yellow card.

Morsy is a no-nonsense type of midfielder and he will look to rally his team with some strong tackles, but that could earn him his fourth booking of the campaign.

Ipswich vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Sam Morsy to get a card @ 39/20 with Unibet

Villa forward to maintain recent form

Villa have shared the goals around the team so far this season, with Onana and Ollie Watkins scoring three goals apiece to lead their charts.

Five other players have found the net, but midfielder Rogers has yet to open his account for the season. The former Middlesbrough man has been unlucky in that regard, as he has had 12 shots, with five of them finding the target.

Rogers has averaged two shots on target per game so far this season and that should continue against Ipswich, who will do well to avoid relegation.

Ipswich vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Morgan Rogers Over 0.5 shots on target @ 21/20 with Unibet