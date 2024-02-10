Ipswich v West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/3 Gosalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Ipswich vs West Brom betting tips and predictions ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday.

Ipswich have suffered a dip in form recently, following a 1-1 draw at Leicester with defeats to Maidstone and Preston, and they will be eager for points when they take on a visiting West Bromwich Albion, who are also in the hunt for the playoffs.

Ipswich vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tractor Boys can get back on track

If Ipswich are serious about making the playoff places in the Championship, they need to stop the rot, as they look to return to winning ways against West Brom.

Southampton and Leeds may have leapfrogged the Tractor Boys in the race for the top two, but Ipswich are still 11 points clear in fourth spot and can assert their superiority over West Brom.

Ipswich have lost only two of their last 12 league games and while one of those was a tight 3-2 defeat away to Preston, the other came against a strong Leeds side on the road.

At home, however, the East Anglian side are a different beast, having picked up 33 points in the Championship at Portman Road - only Leicester and Leeds have racked up more points at home in the second tier.

West Brom, meanwhile, have slipped to defeats in two of their last three games, failing to score in both losses, and are worth opposing.

Ipswich vs West Brom Tip 1: Ipswich to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Goals expected at Portman Road

Ipswich have been one of the most enterprising teams in the Championship this season, scoring 53 goals in 29 matches, and they can contribute to a high-scoring game in Suffolk.

Four of Town's last five matches have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals, including their 2-1 loss to Maidstone United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And although they should respond to that defeat and the Preston loss, both games showed they can be leaky at the back and West Brom should get on the scoresheet.

West Brom have notched in 23 of their 29 league games this season and should be able to find the net again.

Ipswich vs West Brom Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with bet365

Sarmiento could be on target again

The goals have been spread out through the Ipswich team this season, with none of their players reaching double figures in the Championship despite the club's success in front of goal.

Conor Chaplin is Town's top scorer on nine goals from 32 matches, but it is Jeremy Sarmiento who looks like the best bet to get on the scoresheet.

Ipswich are often dangerous down the wings and Sarmiento, who joined the club on loan from Brighton in January, has made an immediate impact.

Sarmiento has scored in two of Ipswich's last three matches, netting against Leicester and Maidstone, and he could again cause problems.

Ipswich vs West Brom Tip 3: Jeremy Sarmiento to score @ 9/2 with bet365