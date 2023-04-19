Inter Milan vs Benfica Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Champions League clash

Goal brings your the latest Inter Milan vs Benfica betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Wednesday's Champions League second leg

AC Milan booked their spot in the last four of the Champions League at the expense of Napoli on Tuesday night, and they will face the winners of Inter Milan's clash with Benfica in the semi-finals.

Inter have a 2-0 lead in their quarter-final tie with Benfica, having won in Lisbon thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku, so they have the upper hand heading into the second leg at the San Siro.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Betting Predictions:

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Edin Dzeko to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Stalemate on the cards at the San Siro

While Inter Milan were ultimately comfortable 2-0 winners in Lisbon last time out, neither side lit up the Estadio da Luz in the first leg, and it is hard to make a strong case for either side winning the second leg at the San Siro.

Inter will, of course, want to make the most of having a home crowd behind them and now have the added incentive of knowing they would face arch-rivals Milan in the semi-finals if they were to progress.

But their form has been very patchy, with their victory in the first leg against Benfica their only win in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Two of their last four matches have finished as draws, and that could be the best match result selection when they host Benfica, who are winless in their previous three games.

Inter vs Benfica Bet 1: Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Inter could look to shut up shop to progress

With neither side in rich veins of form, it is also hard to envisage many goals in this second leg in Milan.

The onus is, of course, on Benfica to attack this match given the two-goal deficit, but they have scored just once in their last three games in all competitions and were kept out by Chaves in a 1-0 defeat in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Inter's last-16 tie with another Primeira Liga side in Porto was also gritty across both legs, with the first leg finishing 1-0 to the Italians, who were happy to grind out a 0-0 draw in the second leg to advance.

Remarkably, 13 of Inter Milan's last 15 assignments in all competitions have featured under 2.5 goals and parking the bus rather than looking to extend their advantage better suits their style of play, so punters should anticipate another low-scoring contest.

Nicolas Otamendi will return for Benfica for this match, enhancing their options at the back.

Inter vs Benfica Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Dzeko could be problematic in the air for Benfica

While Inter fans would likely be delighted for this second leg to finish goalless, they could still get on the scoresheet at the San Siro and at 9/4, Edin Dzeko looks like a worthwhile bet to find the net.

In the first leg in Lisbon, both of Inter's goals originated from crosses, which Benfica failed to deal with as an inexperienced defensive pair of Antonio Silva and Morato was unable to deal with the Serie A club in the air.

In the away leg, Benfica will at least be able to call on the experienced Otamendi, who is back from a ban served in the first leg, but they could still be vulnerable at the back.

That plays into the hands of Dzeko, who can be a handful from set pieces.

The veteran Bosnian is not the most prolific player in Inter's attack, but he scored three times in the Champions League group stage this campaign and has notched seven times in Serie A this term.

Inter vs Benfica Bet 3: Edin Dzeko to score @ 9/4 with bet365