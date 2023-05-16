Goal brings you the latest Inter Milan vs AC Milan predictions, betting tips and odds ahead of Tuesdays 20:00 Champions League clash on BT Sport 1

The first team to reach the 2023/23 Champions League final will be decided on Tuesday night as Inter Milan and AC Milan renew hostilities at the San Siro for their semi-final second leg.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Inter Milan to win to nil

Over 1.5 Inter Milan goals

Edin Dzeko to score anytime

It’s Inter who hold a 2-0 advantage after the first leg and, based on their recent form, there’s every reason to believe the Nerazzurri can finish the job with another victory over the Rossoneri this week.

Inter won’t take any chances against old rivals

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi won’t want to risk Milan getting themselves back into this tie and the first goal might well be key for this second leg at the San Siro.

Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan mean Inter have a healthy cushion, but they will be eager to come out of the blocks quickly and get the first, to try and take any wind Milan have left in their sails.

Inter’s record against Milan, has been good in recent meetings, with the Nerazzurri winning four of the last five encounters in all competitions.

Those victories have been based on the foundation of a solid Inter defence, as they have won to nil in all of their last three clashes with Milan.

Milan have only scored two goals in their last six meetings with Inter and with that under consideration, a Nerazzurri win to nil could be the way to go here.

Inter vs AC Tip 1: Inter Milan to win to nil @ 12/5 with bet365

Inter have strikeforce to put tie to bed

With the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa and Dzeko in their ranks, Inter are blessed with strong attacking options this season.

In four of the last five games between these sides, Inter have scored two or more goals and it would be little surprise to see that trend continue, given the attacking talent set to be on show.

Milan have conceded over 1.5 goals in their last two outings against Inter and Spezia and it does not seem like the Rossoneri will have the answers to keep their rivals from getting at least a couple of goals once again on Tuesday.

Inter vs AC Tip 2: Over 1.5 Inter Milan goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Dzeko can haunt Milan once again

Experienced Bosnian striker Dzeko has been around the block and does seem to enjoy these derby encounters with Milan, especially this season.

The former Manchester City forward has managed to score in three of the four clashes with Milan in all competitions this season, and looks more than capable of adding to his tally in this massive Champions League showdown that will have the eyes of Italy upon it.

Inter vs AC Tip 3: Edin Dzeko to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365