Our football betting expert offers his Iceland v Wales predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday’s Nations League B clash (11/10/2024).

Wales picked up four points from their first two Nations League matches under new manager Craig Bellamy and they are targeting another positive performance on Friday's trip to Iceland.

Iceland v Wales Betting Tips

Wales should kick on after promising start

Rob Page's time as Wales manager came to a disappointing end as June's friendly fixtures produced a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar and a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia.

Craig Bellamy's first game in charge also ended goalless but there was a lot to like about Wales's display against a Turkey side who had reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Wales won the shot count 15-5, helped by a second-half red card for Turkey striker Baris Yilmaz, before securing a 2-1 victory away to Montenegro on matchday two.

They made an astonishing start to that game, scoring twice in the first three minutes through Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson, and should be backed to take three points against Iceland.

The Montenegro clash was played in torrential rain but Wales showed great character and they will be heartened by the form of Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson, who has scored in his last six club games.

Iceland shocked England 1-0 in a June friendly but they lost 3-1 to Turkey last time out and suffered seven defeats in 12 Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures, including a painful 2-1 play-off loss to Ukraine.

Bellamy's boys can contribute to high-scoring contest

Wales's 2-1 win in Montenegro was played in atrocious conditions but the hosts still managed to hit the woodwork twice after a wonderful start for the Welsh.

Bellamy has promised a more positive approach from the national team, who have an exciting array of attacking players despite the absence of injured veteran Aaron Ramsey.

Over 3.5 goals is a tempting price given that four of Iceland's last seven competitive fixtures, including the defeat to Turkey last time out, featured four or more goals.

They also conceded four times in a summer friendly against the Netherlands and an entertaining clash could be on the cards on Friday.

Williams may add to Welsh card collection

Craig Bellamy was renowned as a spiky competitor during his playing career so it was no surprise to see his Wales side pick up six yellow cards in their first two Nations League fixtures.

Defender Neco Williams was one of four players cautioned against Montenegro and he looks a big price to add to his card collection this week.

Williams is a versatile operator, playing at left-back against Turkey and right wing-back in the following game, but he is no stranger to a booking.

The Nottingham Forest man has received three yellow cards in just 339 minutes of Premier League action this season and may struggle to stay out of trouble against Iceland.

