Hungary vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: Entertaining Affair in the Offing

Our football betting expert offers his Hungary vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 Group A 14:00 kick off in Cologne.

A crucial clash from Group A is set for 14:00 this Saturday, as Hungary take on Switzerland, in Cologne. This game will have massive implications on who will be able to qualify from the group, making victory a must for both.

Hungary vs Switzerland Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Essentially this is a playoff game for each side, as Germany are expected to secure 1st place in this group, it being their home tournament.

This leaves one definitive qualifying spot left, and as both expect to beat Scotland, their opener could prove the most crucial clash of their group stages. The winner of this will firmly be in the driving seat for 2nd in the group.

Sharing the love

A result is too difficult to call in this one, as form, talent and head-to-head meetings all seem to contradict one another, however, one thing we can seem to count on, is goals.

Hungary had been enjoying their time against lesser footballing nations, yet when they encountered a side that could give them a run for their money, Czechia and Serbia, both Euro 2024 teams, all that can be boasted is a goals at either end on the pitch.

Switzerland on the other hand have made a habit of scoring, and then failing to keep a clean sheet, something that has occurred in five of their last ten.

Head-to-head clashes aid this line as well, as both of their most recent meetings saw both get on the scoresheet in regulation.

The same should hold true in this one and, with no clear winner in sight, is a good option at near evens.

Hungary vs Switzerland Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Goals Galore

In addition to both sides getting on the scoresheet, we are also looking for at least a winner, or perhaps another few goals in this one, though for who, we do not know.

The last two meetings between these sides saw an insane 12-goals scored, as the matches finished 5-2 and 3-2, both in regulation.

Hungary equally hasn’t shied away from high-scoring clashes of late, with seven of their last ten seeing the over 2.5 goals line hit.

If the both teams to score line lands then we are already 2/3 of the way to the over 2.5 goals line, and with these sides' respective meetings, one could bank on their being more than a few goals in store.

Hungary vs Switzerland Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @6/5 with bet365

Nibbling at their Heels

Despite this being their very first game at this summer's Euros, Hungary are expected to come flying out of the gate, potentially drawing the ire of the referee.

They haven’t exactly been the cleanest of sides of late, averaging a massive 2.6 cards per game, seeing at least two earned in 90% of their games.

Tournament jitters are liable to get the better of them, as seemed to in their warm-up game with Israel, as they picked up three bookings.

Hungary looks to be the less composed of they two sides, as they may end up on the back foot, frustrated and committing infractions in a bid to get back into it.

Hungary vs Switzerland Tip 3: Over 2.5 Hungary Cards @6/4 with bet365