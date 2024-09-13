Hull vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Hull Hurting at Home

Our football betting expert offers his Hull vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash, at 20:00.

Sheffield United had one of the most dismal runs in living memory in the Premier League, so much so they were probably looking forward to their return to the Championship. The Blades have since enjoyed some victories and another looks to be on the cards as the journey to Hull.

Hull vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Sheffield United to Win @11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 2.5 Goals @10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Sheffield United to Get Most Cards @6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim the bet365 welcome bonus to get free bets

Get your hands on the best welcome offers with our guide to the best free bets bonuses

Check out out expert’s guide to the best online bookmakers in the UK

Blades Cutting Deep

Despite having to go into the Tigers' den this Friday evening, United look perfectly poised to take victory, what with Hull’s dismal performances to this point and some handy head-to-head form that leans their way.

Hull are yet to claim a single victory in their league efforts, with three draws and a loss to their name.

Whilst they may be undefeated at home to this point, they are yet to face a side with the talent of the Blades, with them only securing points against Millwall and Bristol so far.

They equally have a truly woeful record against the Blades, one that gets even worse when welcoming them to the MKM Stadium.

So much so that they haven’t won any of their last seven meetings, losing six of these, including all three of their contests at home.

Hull seems to have no answer for the Blades, and with a woeful start to the year they are unlikely to be able to put up all too much of a fight.

Hull vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Sheffield United to Win @11/10 with bet365

Keeping it Quiet

Goals do not look to be on the cards in this one, as both sides have been keeping it quiet in their opening Championship games.

Both have played four games to this point and have seen just one of their matches go above the 2.5 goal line.

Equally, to this point, none of their last three head-to-head matches have seen more than two goals scored.

The under looks more than set to land, with neither of these two sides seemingly enjoying a tonne of goals at this point of the year.

Hull vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Sheffield Scything them Down

Generally being the favourite in a clash will see the side emerge relatively clean, but this does not seem to be the case for the Blades, particularly not with the tidy performances Hull have been putting in of late.

The Tigers have been keeping their claws to themselves, such that they have been averaging merely one card a game, and only earned more than two in one of their league contests.

The Blades meanwhile have been living up to their name, getting booked around 2.25 times per 90 minutes, and seeing two or more in three-quarters of their matches.

Their clashes two terms ago saw Sheffield earn more cards in both, picking up a whopping six bookings in their last outing against Hull.

United look likely to be on top of the clash, but will still earn some special attention from the referee, as Tim Walter’s Tigers continue to keep it clean on the pitch.

Hull vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Sheffield United to Get Most Cards @6/5 with bet365