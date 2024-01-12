Hull vs Norwich Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Goalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Hull v Norwich predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash this Friday.

Hull take on Norwich in Friday’s Championship offering, and both teams could do with a lift to get their playoff pushes back on track.

Hull vs Norwich Betting Tips

Hull to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Aaron Connolly to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tigers should come out on top

Hull fans will probably be quite content to see their team seventh in the Championship, but they will know the situation could be a lot rosier after three defeats in their last four games.

However, they have strong form at the MKM Stadium with five wins in their last seven outings, and in all three of those losses against Bristol City, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, they were perhaps unfortunate not to get something.

That should give them strong impetus to get the better of Norwich, who have endured a season of fluctuating fortunes, and it looks as if they are going through one of their slumps.

Their fast start, in which they gained ten points from their opening four matches, seems a distant memory, and they have plenty to prove after failing to win their last three league games and only drawing at home to League One Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

David Wagner’s team could be in for a tough trip, so it makes sense to back the Tigers to claim the win that would take them sixth in the table.

Hull vs Norwich Tip 1: Hull to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Connolly will not be shy in trying his luck

Hull have boosted their striking options with the signing of Billy Sharp, but one player to keep an eye on in Friday’s match is fellow Tigers forward Aaron Connolly.

The Ireland forward had six efforts on goal in last week’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham in the FA Cup and has had a total of 21 in his previous seven starts for City.

The 23-year-old scored three goals in that period, and he should be back to find the net again at bet365’s 15/8.

Hull vs Norwich Tip 2: Aaron Connolly to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Goals look likely at the MKM

It looks likely that both teams should go on the front foot in this encounter, so there could be a few goals in the contest.

Eight of Hull’s matches this season have featured at least four goals, including three of their last four, while the same applies to seven of Norwich’s away games this term.

The Canaries have not netted in their last two road matches but have done so on more than one occasion seven times on their travels this season.

They can be positive when away from their Norfolk base, and that can create opportunities at the other end, so take the 13/8 that there are more than three goals in this one.

Hull vs Norwich Tip 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365