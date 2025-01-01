Get three Hull v Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 17:30 Championship clash (1/1/2025).

Hull hauled themselves out of the bottom three with Sunday’s 1-0 success at Blackburn and they will be aiming to cause problems for another promotion-chasing team.

Hull v Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Hull draw no bet @ 11/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Joao Pedro to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Hayden Hackney to be carded @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Boro’s frustrations could continue

Middlesbrough moved back into the Championship playoffs after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at home to Burnley but they have won only one of their last six matches and are at risk of dropping more points when taking on improving Hull at the MKM Stadium.

Finding consistency has been an ongoing problem for Boro, who are the division’s second-highest scorers but have found it tough to get on a winning streak.

Michael Carrick’s side have drawn their last three matches, including a disappointing 3-3 at struggling Plymouth on their last road trip.

They have been looking vulnerable at the back and are stretched in the goalkeeping department with third choice Tom Glover deputising for Sol Brynn (shoulder) and Seny Dieng (hip).

Boro delivered a better performance in their goalless draw with Burnley, but they face a tough challenge against the Tigers, who have responded well in the first few weeks under their new manager, Ruben Selles.

Hull were competitive in all of their December fixtures and finished the year with two victories in their last three games.

They dug out a 1-0 success at fifth-placed Blackburn at the weekend and have every chance of taking another top-six scalp.

Hull v Middlesbrough Tip 1: Hull draw no bet @ 11/8 with bet365

Confident Pedro can add to his tally

Joao Pedro is the most experienced of Hull’s strikers and has shown his worth in recent weeks by scoring two goals in his last four appearances.

The 32-year-old has netted just four goals in 16 Championship appearances, but he has the full confidence of his new manager and is growing in belief.

Pedro notched the opener in the 2-1 success at home to Swansea and could take advantage of a suspect Boro defence.

Hull v Middlesbrough Tip 2: Joao Pedro to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Combative Hackney looks a strong caution candidate

Given the importance of the match for both teams, it is likely to be fiercely contested from the first whistle.

And a tough battle will hold no fears for Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney, who tops their foul count this season with 33 indiscretions.

Hackney had received four yellow cards and one red this season and his caution count may be about to increase.

Hull v Middlesbrough Tip 3: Hayden Hackney to be carded @ 3/1 with bet365