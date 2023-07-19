Our expert teaches you all you need to know on how to bet on the Women’s World Cup with our complete online betting guide.

Key Women’s World Cup Games 2023

Date Event July 20th Women’s World Cup Starts August 3rd Group Stage Ends August 5th - August 8th Round of 16 August 11th - August 12th Quarter Final August 15th - August 16th Semi-Final August 19th Third Place Playoff August 20th Women’s World Cup Final

Understanding Women’s World Cup Betting Odds

UK bookmakers will always display odds as fractions, with these telling you who the favourites and underdogs are, as well as how much you stand to win if your bet on either market is a winner.

Odds are displayed as either top heavy and bottom heavy fractions, with these informing you which team/player is the underdog or favourite respectively.

A top-heavy fraction will tell you how much profit you stand to make for every £10 stakes.

For example, if you’re betting on a market with odds of 3/1, this means you’ll make £30 profit for every £10 staked.

A bottom heavy fraction lets you know how much you need to bet to make a profit of £10.

For example, if the odds of a market are 1/2 this means that every £20 you bet will return a £10 profit.

This works the same for any odds, with all bookmakers showing you your potential winnings before you place your bet.

Understanding Women’s World Cup Betting Markets

There are loads of different selections, prices and odds available when betting on the Women’s World Cup, and given this, it can be difficult to understand exactly what all of these mean.

We have compiled a list of the most popular betting markets for the Women’s World Cup, offering explanations and analysis for each.

Full Time Result

This is the one of the more simple markets to understand, with you simply betting on the outcome of the match.

You can bet on either of the two teams to win the game, as well the game to end as a draw.

This betting for this market only applies to the 90 minutes of a match, with extra time and penalties not counting towards this.

Therefore, if you have bet on England to beat the USA and the game ends as a draw and goes to extra time, your bet will not win, with the betting for this market being presented like:

Result England Draw USA Odds 4/5 4/1 7/4

Goals - Over/Under

Betting on the total amount of goals scored is another hugely popular bet, with this market simply needing you to guess whether the total goals scored in the match is over or under a predetermined line.

The line for this market will almost always be 2.5, however this can sometimes vary between 1.5 or 3.5 depending on the teams playing in the match.

The betting for a market like this will often be presented like:

Brazil vs Spain 2.5 Goals Totals Odds Over 4/6 Under 5/4

For this example, if you have bet the over, then at least three goals need to be scored between the two teams in the game to win.

If you have bet the under, then no more than two goals can be scored for your bet to win.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting is another popular football betting market, with this market being used to level the playing field between the two teams.

Each team will start the game with a deficit or advantage in terms of goals, with the favourite starting the game with the disadvantage, whilst the underdog will begin with an advantage of the same amount.

For the favourite to win, they must score enough goals to overcome this deficit and still win the game.

The underdog will win if they lose the match by a margin that’s less than their handicap, or if they win or draw the game.

This is also done for a tie with the advantage being given to the underdog, with the betting being presented like so:

Team Handicap Odds Germany (-1) - 3/1 Tie (+1) 11/4 France (+1) - 5/6

For the example above, if you bet on Germany (-1) then they must win the game by two goals or more for your bet to win.

If you bet on France (+1) they can win or draw for your bet to win, with your bet losing if they lose the game by one or more goals, 1-0 or 2-1.

If you bet on a tie (+1) then you will need France to lose by exactly one goal for your bet to win.

Asian Handicap

Asian Handicap markets are slightly more difficult to understand but do prove to be easy to understand once you’ve got your head around it.

These are slightly different to the regular handicap markets, with users seeing their bets they win, lose or be refunded depending on the outcome of the match.

The Asian Handicap also removes the possibility of a draw, meaning only two possible outcomes of the matches will count for your bets.

The handicap is always displayed in two forms, either the whole goal handicaps, such as -1 or +1, and half goal handicaps, such as -1.5 or +1.5.

The betting for this market is displayed like this:

Team Asian Handicap Odds England (-1.0) 9/5 Australia (+1.0) 3/5

If you bet on England, then your bet will win if they win the match by two or more goals, whilst you will lose your bet if they draw or lose the match, with your stake being refunded if they win the match by a one-goal margin.

If you bet on Australia, your bet will win if they win or draw the game, with it losing if they lose by two or more goals, however, your stake will be refunded if they lose the game by one goal.

Half-goal handicaps are also available with lots of UK bookmakers, with this working the same, but your bet will not be refunded as a draw is not mathematically possible.

Player and Game Props

Prop bets are extremely popular in the UK, with these bets allowing you to bet on both game and player-related outcomes.

There are two types of these markets, with loads of different odds and selections being available for each of these.

Player Props

Player prop bets have risen in popularity over the years, with these allowing you to bet on individual players and how they perform during the game.

Some of the more popular player prop markets are as follows:

Shots

Shots on Target

To be carded

Passes - Over/under

Tackles

Fouls

Not all bookmakers in the UK offer these player props, but they are quickly becoming more widespread, and are a great and engaging addition to football betting.

Game Props

Game props are similar to player props, however game props allow you to bet on the game as a whole and not individual players.

Loads of bookmakers offer game props, with these being some of the markets you’ll be able to bet on:

Corners - Over/Under

Cards - Over/Under

Shots

Shots on Target

Passes

Offsides

Free Kicks

Thrown Ins

Goal Kicks

Which team will score first/last?

Team to win from behind

Team to score/miss a penalty

Accumulators

Accumulator bets are some of the most popular in the UK and are fairly easy to understand, with these types simply being a combination of different bets into a bigger bet with higher odds.

This combination can include as many legs as the bettor wishes, with the minimum you need being three legs.

The odds of these legs are then added together and multiplied by the number of selections to give players the overall odds of the accumulator, giving players increased value over single and double bets.

Some bookmakers will also offer pre-selected accumulators, whilst most will allow you to create your own.

An example of an accumulator bet will look like this:

Accumulator Bet Odds England, Germany and Brazil all to win 8/1

For this accumulator to win, all three of the teams will need to win their respective games, with your bet losing should any of these three fail to win their matches.

Bet Builders

Bet builders are remarkably similar to accumulators, but the key difference here is that the selections that make up the bet come from a single game.

These types of bets are extremely popular in the UK, with loads of bookmakers offering dedicated bet-building menus and windows on their sites and apps.

All of the legs selected are combined to make a bet with increased odds, with the odds being worked out by multipying all of the odds of the markets.

An example of a bet builder for the Women’s World Cup will look something like this:

Bet Builder Odds USA to win, Over 3.5 Goals, Under 9.5 Corners and Over 2.5 Cards 13/1

Some bookmakers will also allow you to compile different in-game markets from multiple matches, giving you even more freedom with your bets.

Half Time/Full Time

Half time/full time bets are another common betting market that you’ll be able to stake on when betting on the Women’s World Cup.

The market itself is simple to understand, as you need to predict the result at both half time and full time of the match.

The result before the slash indicates the result at half time, with the result after the slash denoting the winner at full time, with the betting for this market looking like:

Selection Odds Tie/Tie 19/2 Tie/Brazil 3/1 Tie/Spain 6/1 Brazil/Brazil 3/5 Brazil/Spain 11/1 Brazil/Tie 9/1 Spain/Spain 10/1 Spain/Brazil 5/1 Spain/Tie 8/1

If you bet on Brazil/Brazil, then Brazil must be winning the match at both half time and full time for your bet to win.

If you chose to bet on Tie/Brazil, then the match at halftime must be level with Brazil then going on to win the match in the second half.

If you chose Brazil/Spain then Brazil must be ahead at half time, with Spain then going on to win the match come full time.

Double Chance

Double chance markets are another common market, with these allowing players to bet on two of the three possible outcomes in a match.

You are able to bet on Team 1 to win or draw, Team 2 to win or draw or Team 1 or Team 2 to win.

Players will always see reduced odds for these sorts of markets as they allow for some of the risks to be taken out of a football match's results.

This is down to the fact that you are betting on two of three possible outcomes happening, giving your bet some extra security, with the betting being presented like:

Result Odds England or Draw 1/4 Germany or Draw 6/5 England or Germany 3/10

If you bet on England or draw, your bet will win if England wins the match or it ends in a draw.

If you bet on England or Germany, then you will win your bet if either of these two teams comes out on top, and can only lose this bet if the match ends as a draw.

Goalscorers

Goalscorer betting is another incredibly popular betting market for football and is one that is super easy to understand, as you are simply betting on if a player will score in the match.

This can be done for virtually every single outfield player, with all of the ‘Anytime’, ‘First’ or ‘Last’ goalscorer options being available.

The latter two markets require the player you’ve bet on to either score first or last in the match for your bet to win, with the market being presented like:

Player First Goalscorer Odds Anytime Goalscorer Odds Last Goalscorer Odds Rachel Daly 2/1 10/11 5/2

If you have bet on ‘Anytime’ goalscorer and Rachel Daly scores for England at any point in the match you will win.

If you have bet on the ‘First’ goalscorer and Rachel Daly scores the first goal in the match you will win.

If you have bet on the ‘Last’ goalscorer and Rachel Daly scores the last goal in the match you will win.

Correct Score

Bookmakers will also let you bet on what you think the correct score in a match will be, with you just needing to accurately predict the final score of the match to win.

This is a relatively simple betting market, with the market itself looking like this:

Correct Score Odds USA 1-0 5/1 USA 2-0 7/1 Australia 1-0 9/1 Australia 2-0 11/1 0-0 Draw 12/1 1-1 Draw 8/1

Outright Markets

Almost every single bookmaker that allows you to be on the Women's World Cup will also provide betting on some of the outright markets for the competition.

The markets that are covered by the top bookmakers will be the following:

Outright winner

To win each group

To make the Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semis and Final

Top Goalscorer (Golden Ball)

Most Clean Sheets (Golden Glove)

Player of the Tournament

These are long-term bets and can be placed either before or at any point during the competition, providing the stage of the tournament you are betting on hasn’t already come to pass.

Bets will be settled once the specifics have been met, for example, once the teams who have made it to the semi-finals have been set.

In-Play Betting

Almost all of the top UK bookmakers will allow you to bet in-play on a wide range of markets for the Women’s World Cup.

In-play betting is where users bet on the match while it’s going on, with loads of markets available for this.

To do this, all you have to do is go to your bookmaker’s in-play betting section and place your bets on any markets you want to bet on in-play.

It is important to remember that the odds will change regularly throughout the match to accurately reflect what is going on.

Betting sites will sometimes suspend in-play markets, indicated by greyed-out odds or a lock symbol.

This is indicating something big has happened in the match, and they need time to work out the new odds or stop users from betting on some markets for a short time.

Bookmakers also sometimes provide some special in-play betting markets that are only available on live matches, with these normally including ‘Next Player to Score’ or ‘Next Team to Score’.

Loads of different bookmakers also provide live streaming for many different Women’s World Cup matches.

All you will need to have done is either have funds in your account or place a bet on the game you want to watch to tune in.

How to Bet on the Women’s World Cup FAQs

Where can I bet on the Women’s World Cup?

All of the top betting sites in the UK will allow you to bet on the Women’s World Cup, with the market on offer depending on which bookmaker you’re using.

All of the sites listed in this piece are the best options to go with when betting on the WWC, with the likes of bet365 and William Hill being standout candidates.

Who are the favourites to win the Women’s World Cup?

USA are the current favourites to win the tournament, having won four previously, as well as the last edition of this back in 2019.

England are second favourites having just won the Women's Euros last year, whilst also beating Brazil in the Finalissima this year.

The likes of Spain and Germany make up the rest of the favourites for the tournament getting underway on July 20th.

What is the best Women's World Cup betting site?

It can be difficult to tell who is the best bookmaker to use when betting on the Women’s World Cup, especially with a wide range of bookies available.

Many of the betting sites are excellent, with the best being the likes of William Hill or bet365 due to their competitive odds, live streaming options and their huge range of markets.

Where is the Women’s World Cup being held?

Australia and New Zealand are the hosts for this year's Women’s World Cup, with this year’s edition of the tournament being the first-ever female tournament to be held across two nations.