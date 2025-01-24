‘All Or Nothing’ Champions League Games Are Great Opportunities For Bettors

The battle is highly competitive at the bottom of the table, but three 'all-or-nothing' games stand out.

Out of the 18 fixtures scheduled to kick off simultaneously on Wednesday, only two do not have qualification on the line.

Champions League - Matchday 8 Odds Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Manchester City win and Under 5 Goals 4/6 Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan: AC Milan win and Over 1 Goal 4/6 Stuttgart vs PSG: Both Teams To Score - Yes 4/7

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

New Format Has Delivered

With just 90 minutes left in the league phase, it is clear that the new format has brought increased excitement and more key matches on the final matchday.

Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig and Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade are the only Matchday 8 games with no qualification at stake.

Out of the 26 teams, 24 are still vying for their place in the table. This makes goal difference a crucial factor, as many teams share the same number of points.

Aside from Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal, who are guaranteed a place in the top eight, 14 teams still have a chance to secure one of the five remaining spots and avoid the play-offs.

This sets the stage for a dramatic evening of shifting scenarios and calculations.

Several 'all-or-nothing' games stand out. For instance, the losing side of Manchester City vs. Club Brugge could face elimination, while AC Milan face potential dropouts from the top eight if they suffer a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Even matches like Stuttgart vs. PSG could see both teams qualifying for the play-offs with a draw, though results elsewhere will also play a part. A defeat for either side, however, almost certainly means elimination.

‘Winner Takes It All’ In Manchester

According to our in-house projection tool, Pep Guardiola’s men have an 80% chance of making the play-offs, suggesting they are likely to beat Brugge at home.

However, Brugge, who have 11 points—three more than Guardiola’s side—also have a 92% projection to advance.

This means that if they lose in Manchester, at least one of Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, PSG, or Stuttgart must lose.

Brugge have the worst goal difference among these teams, at -2. They have only managed six goals so far—the lowest among the top 27 teams.

The Belgians average only 0.83 expected goals in Champions League away games, which brings the projected total for this fixture to 3.14 goals.

A bet on a Manchester City win to nil, or a low-scoring victory, like a win and under 4.5 goals, seems to be a smart choice.

Conceição to Get the Job Done

In Zagreb, Croatian champions Dinamo, led by Italy's 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, need a victory over AC Milan to stand a chance of qualifying for the top 24.

With a -8 goal difference, they not only need a win but also require Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, PSG, and Stuttgart to lose or for Club Brugge to suffer a heavy defeat.

This makes their path to qualification difficult, with our projection tool giving them only a 6.8% chance of reaching the play-offs. The only team with a lower chance is Inter Milan, who have 16 points and a 4.7% likelihood.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are on the brink of qualifying for the top eight but still need a win.

With a goal difference of +4, a draw would likely result in Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich surpassing them. All three of them have easier home fixtures with a winning probability of over 70%.

Sergio Conceição’s side have an 84.1% chance of direct qualification, increasing their likelihood of securing a sixth consecutive win.

With a projected total of 2.97 goals, a victory for the visitors and over 1.5 total goals looks promising.

Settling for a Point?

Finally, PSG’s visit to Stuttgart stands as the fourth most likely draw of the matchday, with a 23.3% chance according to our projections.

A draw could see both teams progress to the play-offs, provided Dinamo Zagreb do not beat AC Milan.

With a +2 goal difference, PSG are almost guaranteed to advance, with an 87.4% probability according to our model. Meanwhile, Stuttgart, currently in 24th place, have a 55.2% chance of making it to the next round.

Stuttgart’s odds are eight times better than those of Dinamo Zagreb, suggesting they may secure the crucial point. Both PSG and Stuttgart average 1.85 expected goals in the competition, with a projected goal line of 2.81 for their meeting.

‘Both Teams to Score – Yes’ seems like the most favorable option for this match.