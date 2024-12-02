Shock Results And Goals Galore: How To Bet On Midweek Premier League Games

The English top flight’s demanding schedule moves ahead into Match Day 14, bettors turn their attention to the first midweek fixtures of the campaign.

Traditionally, midweek fixtures have often differed from the usual weekend patterns.

With all 20 teams set to compete across three nights, these matches create an exciting opportunity for unpredictable results and high-scoring games.

Premier League: Match Day 14 Odds Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace: Ipswich Asian Handicap 0 22/20 Everton vs Wolves: Everton or Draw and Under 4 Goals 3/4 Southampton vs Chelsea: Both Teams To Score - Yes 7/10 Arsenal vs Manchester United: Both Teams To Score & Over 2.5 Goals 11/10 Aston Villa vs Brentford: Both Teams To Score & Over 2.5 Goals 5/6 Fulham vs Brighton: Fulham Win 5/4 Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Over 3.25 Goals Asian Line 7/8

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Unexpected Victories and Upsets

Last season's midweek encounters provided great value for bettors, with surprising outcomes frequently rewarding those who backed against the odds.

Out of 46 midweek games, only six ended in a draw, while a total of 157 goals were scored, averaging 3.41 per game and exceeding the season’s average.

A total of 29 midweek games last season (63%) saw at least three goals, with surprise victories happening regularly.

For example, West Ham's 2-1 away win over Tottenham and Aston Villa's narrow 1-0 victory against champions Manchester City back in December 2023 had odds of 4.79 and 5.12, respectively.

The biggest twist of that midweek matchday almost came from newly promoted Luton, who faced Arsenal. With average odds of 16.68, the Hatters came close to pulling off a major upset, eventually succumbing to a 4-3 defeat, with Declan Rice scoring a decisive goal in stoppage time.

The festive period games saw history repeat itself, with only two fixtures between Boxing Day and 28 December producing less than three goals.

Key surprises here included Nottingham Forest's victory at Newcastle and Luton Town's win over Sheffield United. Yet, the most shocking was West Ham's 2-0 away triumph at the Emirates Stadium, rewarding those who bet on them with odds of 10.44.

By late January and early February 2024, 39 goals had been scored, with seven matches seeing at least four.

Luton grabbed the spotlight again with a 4-0 win over Brighton.

As the season entered its final stretch in April, teams became more cautious, which may explain the increase in draws, with four out of ten games ending level.

Yet, a thrilling encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United ended in a 4-3 win for the Blues.

The last set of midweek games in April 2024 saw Everton secure a historic 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

Back the underdogs once again

With home wins for Ipswich, Leicester, Everton, Fulham, and Bournemouth all priced at odds over 2.10, there's room to make strategic decisions.

While not all of these teams might clinch the three points, opting for a 'double chance' bet (either a win or a draw) could be wise, especially in fixtures like Ipswich against Crystal Palace, with the latter struggling to secure more than one win from their opening 13 games.

Similarly, Bournemouth taking on Tottenham looks promising. With a victory over Manchester City, the Cherries have already demonstrated their strength at home. They stand third in the expected points table.

With Aston Villa winless in their last eight encounters across all competitions, a Brentford win could offer significant returns, with average odds at 4.18.

The two sides are neck-and-neck in the league standings, making a bet on both teams to score an appealing option.

One of the most eagerly awaited matches is Fulham versus Brighton. Despite currently being in 10th place, Fulham's expected points suggest they should be sitting second.

By expected goals metrics, Brighton are considered to be seven places lower than their current fourth-place position. This sets the stage for Fulham to potentially surprise, making them a good value bet at odds of 2.30.

Finally, Southampton vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Manchester United are expected to draw focus in the goals market. Recent form under new manager Ruben Amorim has seen the Red Devils involved in high-scoring affairs, with 11 goals scored and conceded in their last three games.