How to bet on Horse Racing: Complete Guide to Betting on Horses Online - April 2024

Learn exactly how to bet on horse racing with our extensive guide to betting on horses online in the UK in April 2024.

Key Horse Racing Meets in 2024

Horse Racing Meets Dates Grand National 13th April Scottish Grand National 20th April Punchestown Festival 30th April - 4th May The Derby 31st May - 1st June Royal Ascot 18th June - 22nd June Newmarket 11th July - 13th July Glorious Goodwood 30th July - 3rd August Prix De l'arc De Triomphe 5th October - 6th October Melbourne Cup Carnival 2nd November - 9th November

Understanding Horse Racing Betting Odds

Fractional Odds

Fractional odds are the most common type of odds you'll come across when using a UK bookmaker, with pretty much all bookies in the UK using fractional odds as default.

Odds are used to show players how much they stand to win on any given bet, with fractional odds working as follows:

If the odds are a top-heavy fraction, such as 2/1, this is called 'odds against' and shows you how much profit you stand to make for every £1 placed.

In this example, players will make £2 profit for every £1 wagered, with both of these being combined to work out the total returns on any winning bets.

If the odds are a bottom-heavy fraction, such as 1/4, then this shows players how much they need to stake in order to make a £1 profit.

With this example, players will make £1 profit for every £4 staked, bets that contain odds like this being called 'odds on'.

Decimal

Decimal odds are far less common, but can sometimes prove even more useful to players, because instead of having to add your stake back into the profits of the bet, it is already included in the calculation.

Decimal odds will be presented in a decimal format, with the number on show telling users how much their bet will return from every £1 staked.

For example say you bet £1 on a horse with odds of 1.50, if it wins, you will receive £1.50 back.

Decimal odds are supremely simple and easy to understand, but are not used all that often in the UK, as we favour the traditional fractional odds.

All bookmakers will allow players to switch between whatever odds they like, either done via a slider found at the top of the page, or in the setting options, located under the profile tab.

Understanding Horse Racing Betting Markets

There are a whole host of horse racing markets out there for users to bet on, ranging from trifecta and win-only markets to each-way and Tote betting.

We've gone through and covered the most popular horse betting markets offered by UK bookies, offering analysis on exactly what they mean and how you can bet on them.

Win-Only

Win-only is exactly what is said on the tin, with players needing the horse they've bet on to win the race for their bet to pay out.

The horse simply must win the race for this bet to land, be this by a head or ten lengths.

Bookies often know what they are talking about, so the shorter-priced favourites can be a good option for win-only betting.

However, this is not always the case, and outsiders can offer massive potential payouts.

Each-Way

Each-way bets are the second most common type of horse racing wager, with this bet meaning that bettors need their horse to either win or place for their bet to come in.

This is then split into two separate bets included in one wager, so the stake is always doubled.

One bet for the Win

One bet for the Place

The number of places in any race varies from bookmaker to bookmaker, but it is usually around 3 or 4, with your horse needing to finish inside these places for your bet to pay out.

Players also must note that odds will be reduced when a horse places. Bookies will usually offer between 1/2 to 1/5 of the odds for a place horse, therefore the payout is lower than that of a win-only bet.

If the horse wins, both parts of the bet land given it'll both win and finish inside the pre-selected amount of places.

If it doesn't win but does place, then the second half of the bet will payout, with your bet being paid out at a fraction of the original price.

Forecast and Tricast

Forecast and Tricast are actually quite simple best to understand, with a Forecast bet needing users to correctly predict the horses that'll finish 1st and 2nd in any given race.

A tricast bet requires players to predict which horses'll finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the race you're betting on.

The odds for both of these types of bets are always high due to the fact players must accurately pick more than just a winner or the place, but either two or three horses finishing in a specific order.

Forecast bets are also sometimes called Exacta bets, whilst Tricast’s can be called Trifecta bets.

Reverse Forecast or Quinella

Reverse Forecast bets are similar to Forecast bets, with users needing to prediction the two horses selected that'll finish inside the top two.

However, the difference here is the order does not need to be correct, with the bet consistent of two separate wagers:

Horse A - 1st & Horse B - 2nd

Horse B - 1st & Horse A - 2nd

Two bets are therefore placed to cover all the bases.

Yhese types of bets can often be far less risky than your standard forecast. They still offer improved odds, but remove the possibility of losing should they finish in the non-predicted order.

Cover Betting

Cover betting is a broad term we use to describe any type of multiselection bets that ‘cover’ a whole range of possibilities.

This includes a Trixie, Patent, Yankee, Lucky 15, Goliath, Heinz or Super Heinz, with many more in between.

A Patent bet includes three horses, Horse A, Horse B and Horse C, with Evelen bets are then placed across these three selections.

Bet Type Selections Number of Bets Singles A, B, C 3 Doubles A+B, A+C, B+C 3 Treble A+B+C 1

Should all three horses win your bet will pay out in full, but even should just one or two win, then they will still receive some sort of payout as some of the bets have been satisfied.

Cover bets can range from the Trixie and Patent, with three selections in, with four and seven bets respectively, all the way up to Super Heinz and Goliath bets. These containing seven selections and 120 bets, or eight selections and 128 bets respectively.

Finally, cover bets can also be placed Each-Way, but this will double the amount of bets included and as such, so will the stake.

Place Bets

Place betting is remarkably similar to that of Each-Way betting, however, instead of it being two bets placed in the form of ‘to win’ and ‘to place’, this is just the ‘to place’ bet on its own.

Therefore the horse must finish inside the designated place for the race, with the places on offer for each race stated beforehand.

If the horse wins, then the bet will lose, and this is the core difference from the Each-Way bet.

Odds for this can vary depending on the horse, with lone favourites seeing their odds improve, as will outsiders.

If a horse is the second favourite however, his odds will likely get worse as he is already predicted to come second.

How to place a bet on Horse Racing

Placing a horse racing bet is super simple and easy, with the player just needing an account with a betting site to get involved.

In order to get involved and place your horse racing bets, simply follow the steps below:

Head to your horse racing bookie of choice Open their horse racing markets Choose the race and horse you want to bet on Deceive the type of bet you want to place Place your bet, deciding your stake once your selection is in your bet slip If your bet wins, you'll be paid out in full, with each way bets returning a fraction of your potential full winnings

How to withdraw your winnings

It's extremely easy to withdraw your winnings once any of your horse racing bets have won, with you just needing to follow the steps listed below in order to do so:

Go to the profile tab in the top right of your screen Choose the 'Banking/Payment Method' option Select your withdrawal method of choice Type in the amount you want to take out Making sure this is above the betting site's minimum withdrawal level Enter any personal information needed to complete the withdrawal Click 'Withdraw' Wait for the funds to hit your account

How to bet on Horse Racing FAQs

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National is set to take place between the 11th and 13 of April.

The biggest and one of the most prestigious races in the UK takes place at the Aintree racecourse in Liverpool, with the main race itself taking place this Saturday.

What is a favourite in horse racing?

The favourite is the shortest-priced horse in the race. There can sometimes be more than one favourite, wit the odds constantly shifting before and during the race itself.

What is an outsider in a horse race?

An outsider is a horse that has big pre-race odds, with a horse usually needing to be priced at 10/1 or above to be classed as an outsider.

These horses are thought to not be within a serious shot of winning the race, but they do represent some serious potential profits for players.

What is the best bet for three horses?

Multiple bets involve wagering on three horses, the best of these being a Tricast.

This is a bet where players must accurately predict the horses that finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd. This can provide some of the best odds out there but are notoriously difficult to get right.