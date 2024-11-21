Patrick Vieira Takes The Helm At Genoa: A Gamble Worth Betting On?

In a surprising move, Genoa has appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager following the sacking of Alberto Gilardino.

Positioned fourth from the bottom in Serie A, Il Grifone is in dire need of new momentum to escape relegation dangers. Vieira's appointment is viewed as both a refreshing change and a significant gamble.

Serie A: Relegation Market Odds Genoa 11/10 Serie A: To Finish Bottom Odds Genoa 9/2 Genoa vs Cagliari Odds Genoa Draw No Bet 4/5

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

New tactical setup

Patrick Vieira is renowned for his preference for an offensive and dynamic style of play.

Throughout his career, he has predominantly embraced the 4-3-3 formation but has demonstrated flexibility, adapting to a 3-4-3 or a 4-2-3-1 when needed. Historically, Vieira has maintained a pragmatic approach, focusing on discipline and team ethic, qualities that Genoa desperately require.

The team finds itself grappling with one of the worst offensive records, having scored a mere nine goals. More concerning, however, is their defensive frailty; they have conceded 22 goals, making them the league’s third-worst defence.

Analysing advanced metrics such as expected goals against (xGA), it's clear the defence has been leaking more than predicted, with an xGA of 23.73.

A stuttering attack

Genoa are still searching for their first home win of the season, with their only successes coming on the road against Monza and Parma.

This is in stark contrast to the 2023/2024 season, when they accumulated 30 points at home, thanks to a goal tally of 27, ranking them ninth in the league for home goals.

So far, only five players have found the net for Genoa, with Andrea Pinamonti leading the way with four goals. However, Pinamonti is outperforming his expected goals (xG) tally of 1.83, indicating he's been crucial in converting opportunities for the team amidst their attacking struggles.

Genoa are ranked fifth from the bottom in Serie A for shot attempts, averaging 10.91 shots per match. This is consistent with last season's statistics under Alberto Gilardino, when they averaged only 10.57 shots per game.

Last season, the quality of chances created by players like Mateo Retegui and Albert Guðmundsson, who were both sold in the summer, was notably higher. This is reflected in an xG per game of 1.01, compared to the current 0.91.





Facing Cagliari in a crucial clash

Genoa are currently the sixth least profitable team in the 1X2 market, with a return on investment (ROI) of -37.3%, for those who have backed them to win.

Last season, even though they ensured Serie A survival comfortably, regularly betting on Il Grifone victories would have resulted in a negative ROI of -5.40%.

Instead, betting on draws has proven more profitable, yielding a 15.4% return this season and continuing last year's trend.

Most bookmakers place Genoa as second favourites to get relegated from Italy’s top flight, but our in-house tool has projected they should manage to secure their Serie A status with approximately 39 points — ten fewer than last season.

Looking ahead to their upcoming fixture against Cagliari, who are level on points with Genoa in the table, the recommendation is to go with "draw no bet" for the hosts. History is firmly on their side, having won six of their last seven clashes against Cagliari, keeping clean sheets in five of those encounters.

The Sardinians haven’t managed a win against Genoa in their last eight visits to Genova and have failed to score in the last four meetings at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Interestingly, since 2020, Genoa's home victory odds against Cagliari have never been priced as generously as they are now.

Given this backdrop, there’s potentially good value in backing Vieira to have an immediate impact.