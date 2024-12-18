Unbeaten Streak, Silverware and European Aspirations: How to Bet on Celtic

As Celtic celebrates their first trophy of the season, fans and bettors alike are observing the potential trajectory of Brendan Rodgers' team.

With an impressive record of 20 wins, 4 draws, and just one loss, conversations have naturally shifted towards the potential of replicating the extraordinary 'Invincibles' season of 2016/17.

Bookmakers currently offer enticing odds on ‘The Bhoys’ achieving an unbeaten domestic run.

At first glance, this presents an intriguing proposition for bettors. Yet, might it be wiser to place wagers on Celtic securing another domestic treble? And, how does the team's European progress play into the betting equation?

Scotland Premiership: Celtic Unbeaten Run Odds 38 Matches Unbeaten - Yes 9/2 Celtic Outright Wins Odds Premiership and FA Cup 41/20 Premiership, FA Cup and Champions League 400/1 Champions League: League Stage Top 8 Finish Odds Celtic 250/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Betting on the unbeaten streak: is there value?

As supporters reminisce about the legendary achievements of the 2016/17 'Invincibles’, Brendan Rodgers' present team faces both well-known rivals and new obstacles.

During that season, Celtic's resilience was tested early on by a surprising loss to Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps in the initial Champions League qualifier.

This season, however, Celtic’s form has reached extraordinary heights. They boast a remarkable 31-game unbeaten run against Scottish teams. This includes commanding performances in derbies against Rangers and high-scoring wins with league rivals like Aberdeen. These achievements have solidified their reputation for overcoming opponents with both flair and grit.

Yet, the cyclical nature of football serves as a reminder that no record remains unassailable. Even Martin O’Neill's formidable team of the early 2000s fell short of achieving complete domestic dominance.

With odds set at 5.5, the focus shifts to evaluating risk versus reward. The implied probability of 18.2% indicates a degree of scepticism among bookmakers.

Given the strenuous demands of a full league season and the multitude of unpredictable factors—such as injuries, suspensions, and unexpected performances from opponents—the path to replicating an unbeaten campaign is indeed full with challenges.

The Domestic Treble: a safer bet

Rodgers has infused his quad with a renewed sense of confidence and competitiveness, evident both on and off the pitch.

For those considering a more pragmatic wager, the odds of 3.00 for a League and FA Cup victory offer a solid alternative.

In the Premiership, Celtic has dropped just two points, decisively defeating Rangers in the first derby and beating Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Celtic's defensive organisation is showcased by clean sheets in their last three Premiership games, extending a run of 313 minutes without conceding a goal.

Furthermore, they have not experienced defeat in an Old Firm derby since Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers defeated them at the semi-final stage of the 2022 Scottish Cup.

Rangers pushed Celtic all the way at Hampden Park last Sunday, yet Rodgers boasts the highest win (79%) ratio of any modern manager in the ‘Old Firm’. Their ability to secure victories, even on challenging days, shows a strategy that seamlessly blends attacking prowess with a strong mentality.

The Champions League dream

In the revamped Champions League format, the team has notably improved, securing nine points across six games. Despite suffering a heavy 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, Celtic has rebounded strongly, remaining unbeaten in their four subsequent fixtures.

With a wealth of experience on their side, exemplified by fielding their oldest starting XI since a 2006 victory over Manchester United, Celtic continues to build momentum.

Their recent scoreless draw with Dinamo Zagreb, though slightly disappointing, signifies progress and positions them favorably for playoff qualification. A home victory against Young Boys in January could secure their advancement to the knockout stages, a milestone not achieved since the 2012-13 season.

Celtic's progress beyond the group stage will certainly depend on the draw. However, their adaptability and improved defensive displays are key strengths. This is demonstrated by their four-match unbeaten run in Europe, a milestone not reached since October 1986. These factors indicate that they are more prepared than ever to compete in the knockout rounds.