How To Bet On Auxerre: Europe’s Best Newly-Promoted Side

The question now is whether Christophe Pélissier's men can continue this impressive form and how to bet on them for the remainder of the campaign.

Auxerre have surprisingly emerged as the best newly-promoted side across Europe's top five leagues so far.

Ligue 1 Odds Auxerre vs Lille: Lille or Draw and Goals Range: 2-4 20/21 Angers vs Auxerre: Both Teams To Score 7/10 Angers vs Auxerre: Auxerre Asian Handicap 0 evens

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

No danger of Relegation

The team from Burgundy have collected 21 points from their first 16 matches, which places them ninth in Ligue 1, with an average of 1.31 points per game.

As it stands, AJA have recorded their second-best points tally in the French top division after 16 games since the 2006/07 season.

An immediate return to Ligue 2 appears unlikely, but are Auxerre exceeding expectations?

According to the expected points table, Pélissier's side have collected 3.67 more points than deserved. They should be positioned 13th in the standings, barely three points above the relegation zone.

According to our in-house model, their relegation probabilities are slim, at just 2.6%. However, Auxerre have only an 8% chance of maintaining their position in the top half of the table.

Auxerre are projected to finish the season with 38.5 points, well clear of St Etienne, who are predicted to finish 16th and therefore relegated with 32 points.

Currently, Auxerre are projected to earn 17.5 points over 18 matches, which equates to a points-per-game average of 1.11.

This would represent a slight decline from their current expected points per game (1.08), but would still place them as the top performing newly-promoted side across Europe's elite leagues.

In fact, our model predicts all three newly-promoted clubs in the Premier League—Ipswich, Leicester, and Southampton—and in La Liga—Leganés, Valladolid, and Espanyol—will face relegation.

In Italy and Germany, Venezia and Holstein Kiel are also likely to return to the second tier, although Kiel may enter a play-off against a Bundesliga 2 side.

None of the other promoted teams (Como, Parma and St Pauli), however, are projected to achieve a higher points-per-game ratio than Auxerre.

Raising Their Game Against Top Sides

Despite being winless in their last five games, Auxerre have shown resilience against stronger opponents. They notably held Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw, partly thanks to an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Donovan Léon.

Léon, sidelined by injury for the past two matches, has been crucial, averaging 4.3 saves per game—more than any other goalkeeper in Ligue 1.

Auxerre have fared well against top-seven sides, claiming victories over Marseille (3-1) and Nice (2-1), alongside 2-2 draws against Lyon and Lens.

Their attacking flair is evident, as they rank eighth for shots on target per match and 10th for chances created among Ligue 1 sides.

Having failed to score only three times this season, Auxerre's offensive capabilities should keep them clear of the relegation struggle. Despite conceding plenty of opportunities, with xGA against standing at 30.2 - 4.2 more than their actual goals conceded, their attacking strength remains a key asset.

Valuable Odds for Away Wins

Unsurprisingly, eleven out of Auxerre's 16 games have featured over two goals, with nine ending as 'Both Teams to Score'.

While Auxerre often find themselves trailing in games, having spent 46% of match time drawing and 19% losing by a single-goal margin, backing them to take an early lead might be risky against Lille or newly-promoted Angers.

The expected goal tally for Friday’s match against Lille stands at 2.97—the second-highest in this Ligue 1 matchday.

Nevertheless, Auxerre have been afforded just a 21.7% chance of victory by our model, the third-lowest among home teams this weekend in France’s top division.

Therefore, backing Lille with a double chance (draw or victory) and under 3.5 goals could be a wise betting approach.



Auxerre have struggled away from home, averaging just 0.50 points per game. They’ve conceded in all eight of their away matches, scoring in six, but have suffered six defeats. This suggests that Angers, their next opponents on the road, could find the net, making a bet on 'Both Teams To Score - Yes' a sensible choice.

However, Angers have the worst home defence based on expected goals against (xGA), with a total of 17.39, averaging 2.17 per game.

They are also forecasted to finish seven points behind Christophe Pélissier's side in the standings.

Considering the current odds, backing Auxerre on matchday 18 with an Asian Handicap 0 or a 'draw no bet' option could be a smart approach.