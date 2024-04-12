Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Live Streaming in the UK - April 2024

Read all about the best horse racing betting sites for live streaming when trying to tune in to horse meets via your phone or desktop in April 2024.

Best New Customer Offers for Horse Racing

Top 5 Horse Racing Bookmakers for Live Streaming

Horse racing is one of the most watched sports in the UK, and given this, it's vital that bookmakers offer a live streaming service that allows users to tune in to the whole host of meets on offer each and every week.

We've gone through and picked out the five best horse racing bookies to use when trying to watch horse racing meets via your desktop or phone.

bet365

bet365 are one of the best betting sites in the UK and a firm fan favourite given the fact their live streaming capabilities are easily some of the best around.

Players merely need a funded account or to have placed a wager within the last 24 hours, to be able to view any and all of their horse races, with one of the widest sets of live-streamed meets in the UK.

This includes all UK and Irish meets, as well as races from across the globe including France, the US, Australia and the Middle East.

Their streams work fluently and seamlessly, without any buffering or freezing issues as well as all come with 1080p quality, with this extending to both their website and betting app.

The inherent quality and frequency of these streams, alongside the generous wagering requirements applied by bet365, help them offer some of the best horse racing viewing options.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports impresses both experts and fans alike with their horse racing offerings, with their live streaming playing a big part in this.

Players simply need to have wagered at least £1 on a particular race in order to be able to tune in, with players receiving a incredibly high-quality stream in return, with no lagging or buffering present.

Alongside the fact that all the in-play betting odds are prominently displayed, as well as live race cards, allowing players to stay on top of exactly what is happening across the furlongs.

BoyleSports also brings what is one of the widest sets of live streams, as their sincere dedication to all things horse racing shines through in this category that is dedicated to catering to the best betting experience for the customer.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet arrive high up on our list thanks mainly to the quality of their streams, such that they surpass virtually all others in this realm.

Taking this expertise into this category helps to ensure that their players are getting some of the best live-streaming capabilities, allowing them to stay up to date with exactly what is going on in the race from wherever.

A £1 bet on the specific race is required in order to livestream it, with this being all you need to do in order to tune in.

All the expertise that Sky Bet are able to bring from their broadcasting wing makes their live streams comfortably some of the best around in terms of true quality.

Betfred

Betfred specialise their streams towards that of their horse racing markets, and as a result of this are able to focus all of their resources on bringing their customers a truly excellent interface.

A £1 stake is required in order to view a race, with this being great value when you consider the extra facilities that Betfred provides their players with.

A race card can be placed alongside the race, ensuring bettors can keep an eye on their backed horses.

Live odds can also be kept up to date within the window, letting players get the best prices at any given moment, and wager with ease whilst the race is going on.

These user-focused features, geared towards providing a more informative and easier betting experience whilst streaming the race, only enhance what are already high-quality streams, making Betfred an excellent option.

William Hill

William Hill make our list given users simply only need a funded account, but do not have to have waged within a certain time period or on a specific race, in order to watch.

This is particularly excellent for big fans of horse racing, or for those players who want to do a bit of research into a specific track or horse before a big race in a few weeks or month's time.

The streams themselves are very impressive, working fluently to provide a pleasant viewing experience.

UK Bookmaker Awards Explained

The UK bookmaker's awards are the culmination of 12 months worth of in-depth and rigorous testing of virtually every single important aspect of any online betting site.

Live streaming is a critically important part of this analysis, with the team involved taking the time to break down the quality and loading times of each live stream,.

The dedicated 15+ member team spends all year testing these aspects first-hand, as well as utilising over 1.2 million data points to help inform their final ranking.

All of this accumulates in the final rankings for eight different categories, in which ‘Live Streaming contributes heavily to the overall ‘Betting Experience’.

What are the best Horse Racing bookmakers for live streaming?

bet365 tops our list of the best horse racing sites for live streaming, with it being easy to see why given the quality of their streaming services.

High quality streams are provided for a huge number of races across the world each and every day, with players not even needing to stake on the race they want to watch in order to tune in.

Boylesports perform well for similar reasons, with users only needing to stake £1 in order to watch the streams they offer for horse meets, with excellent quality streams provided for all of these.

Sky Bet are very similar in this regard, with users not needing to wager in order to tune in, however the amount of races they offer coverage on is slightly less than that of the two aforementioned bookies.

Ladbrokes and Coral are both very similar sportsbooks in their own rights, thus seeing them appear at fifth and fourth respectively shouldn't be a surprise, especially given the overall quality of their live streaming offerings.

Bookmaker Rank bet365 1 BoyleSports 2 Sky Bet 3 Coral 4 Ladbrokes 5 Betfred 6 BetVictor 7 Betway 8 Unibet 9 Parimatch UK 10

How to watch horse racing with a live-streaming betting site

Tuning into a horse racing live stream is very simple, with users just needing to follow the steps below:

Head to your horse racing bookie of choice Create an account if you don't have one already Head to their horse racing section Wager on the race if required Click the ‘Watch’ or TV symbol The stream will then load around five minutes before the race starts

Best Horse Racing Bookmakers for Live Streaming FAQs

Where can I watch horse racing for free?

William Hill are currently one of the only betting sites in the UK to offer their players a completely free set of horse racing streams.

Players simply must have a funded account and then from here can watch any and all horse racing for free, with this also being the case for bet365.

Which betting site has the best live streams?

bet365 comfortably have the best live streams in the UK right now.

All their streams load incredibly quickly, have no buffering or freezing issues and very rarely drop the 1080p quality.

Are there delays on live streams?

Yes, betting sites do delay their streams slightly, usually by about 30-40 seconds.

This is only done so they can adjust their live and in-race betting odds accordingly, so as to give their players the best possible price at any given moment.

Do betting apps have live streams?

Yes, most betting sites that have live streaming capabilities will extend these services to their apps also.

These can often be far more convenient for players, able to watch their bets and races unfold in real-time, from anywhere, thanks to the phone in their pocket.