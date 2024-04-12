Best Horse Racing Free Bets & Betting Offers: Top Bookmaker Offers for Horses - April 2024

Learn all about the best horse racing free bets and betting offers with our guide to the top bookmaker offers when betting on horses in April 2024.

talkSPORT BET GET £10 IN BONUSES BET A TENNER TO GET YOURS New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in & bet £10+ on any sports at 2.00+ odds, within 7 days. No Cash out. Get £5 Free Bet and £5 Casino Bonus, with 40x wagering. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs Apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly



bet365 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.



BetVictor Get £10 in Free Bets When you bet £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10+ on Grand National. Get £10 in Horse racing Free Bets. Offer available until 17:35 UK Time on 13.04.2024. Free bets expire at 23:59 UK time on 13.04.2024. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

10bet 50% up to £50 in Free Bets with code PLAY10 New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. http://Begambleaware.org



BetUK Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer T&Cs apply. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. 18+ **BeGambleAware.org.

William Hill Bet £10 Get £10 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 14:00 (UK time) on 12.04.24 until 16:00 (UK time) on 13.04.24. New customers signing up online only. Minimum £10 stake on The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase race racecard market only. 1 x £10 free bet. Free bet credited to account on 14.04.24. Free bet expires on 14 May 2024. 18+. UK and Ireland residents only. Further terms apply.#ad



William Hill Bet £10 Get £10 (Desktop Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 14:00 (UK time) on 12.04.24 until 16:00 (UK time) on 13.04.24. New customers signing up online only. Minimum £10 stake on The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase race racecard market only. 1 x £10 free bet. Free bet credited to account on 14.04.24. Free bet expires on 14 May 2024. 18+. UK and Ireland residents only. Further terms apply.#ad



Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New UK and ROI customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry.

SBK Get £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 and get £10. Further £10 credited after 7 days and a further £10 credited after 14 days. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.



Rhinobet Bet £25 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. min. odds Evs. Customers must residents of the UK/IE. Sign Up using the promo code b25g10fb and make a minimum deposit of £25. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. To qualify you must bet a minimum £25 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Free bet credits will be subject to an expiry period of 7 days from date of issue. Rhino’s Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. Full T&Cs

Matchbook Money back as a free bet up to £20 if your first bet loses New Customers Only Claim Offer The user must enter Bonus Code ‘MB20’ during registration Minimum Odds of 1.8 for first bet to qualify. Losses will be refunded on first bet only, as a free bet - up to £20. Users cannot back and lay the same selection on the first bet. Qualifying bets open to Exchange, Matchbook Zero & Multiples Only open to users who deposit via debit card. New Customers Only. 18+. Be Gamble Aware. Full T&Cs

NetBet Bet £5 Get £10 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. MIN ODDS 3/1 (4.00), MIN 3 SELECTIONS. FREE BET VALID FOR 7 DAYS. CUSTOMERS WILL QUALIFY FOR THE FREE BET ONCE THEIR FIRST £5 QUALIFYING BET BUILDER ON SPORTS HAS BEEN PLACED AND THEN SETTLED ON THE ACCOUNT. T&C APPLY. BeGambleAware.org



DragonBet Bet £15 Get £5 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Full T&Cs



AK Bets Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Football bet New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code AKFOOTBALL100. Place your first Football bet as an Accumulator (minimum four selections) and AK Bets will boost the return by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Full T&Cs



Coral Extra Grand. Extra Places. We're paying 6 places on the Grand National 2024 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ UK & ROI Online Customers only. 6 Places 1/5 the odds 1-2-3-4-5-6 (enhanced from 1/4 the odds 1-2-3-4) from 00:01 Monday 8th April. If 16 to 21 horses run the place terms will become 1/5 the odds 1-2-3-4-5. If 11 to 15 horses run the place terms will become 1/5 the odds 1-2-3-4. Standard place terms will apply if 10 or fewer horses run. Rule 4 may apply. T&Cs apply.



Ladbrokes We Are Paying 5 Places at 1/5 Odds Bet on the Grand National 2024 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK & ROI. Online and Mobile customers only. 5 Places 1/5 Odds from 00:01 Monday 8th April. Available on Grand National race only. If 11 to 15 horses run the place terms will be 1/5 the odds 1-2-3-4. Standard place terms will apply if 10 or fewer horses run. Rule 4 may apply. Restrictions and T&Cs apply.



Fafabet 50% Losses Back up to £70 Free Bet + £20 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org



Top Horse Racing Free Bet Offers Ranked

With so many online betting sites around in the UK right now it can be difficult to tell exactly who has the best welcome offer out there when betting on horse racing.

We've gone through and ranked the 10 best out there, offering in-depth analysis on each to ensure you know exactly which offers are the best.

bet365

bet365 boast a welcome offer that's easily one of the best around, with new users able to claim £30 in free bets to use on their range of horse racing markets from just a £10 stake.

This is one of the best stake-to-bonus ratios around, with this coming in at 300%, a ratio that only a handful of competitors are able to beat.

The best part about this offer is the fact that you aren't limited in terms of the markets you can use your free bets on, with players able to use all £30 of their bonus on any horse racing markets they please.

You're also able to use your free bets in any denomination you like, thus you can place 30 x £1 free bets or one one £30 free bet.

This sets bet365's offer apart from the rest, with 365 being the only UK bookie that allows you to do this, something that makes their offer one of the best around when it comes to betting on horse racing.

BetMGM

BetMGM bring players what is comfortably one of the largest amount of free bets amongst UK horse racing bookies, with new users able to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 stake.

You'll struggle to find a bookmaker that allows you to claim more than the £40 in free bets on offer here, with users able to use £20 of these when betting on horse racing.

This offer is particularly great when it comes to betting on the Grand National this weekend, with users able to score a generous helping of free bets ahead of Saturday's race.

SBK

SBK are one of the only app-only betting sites in the UK but this hasn't stopped them from impressing in virtually all areas, with their welcome bonus proving to be strong across the board.

Players can claim £30 from just a £10 stake, and whilst this may seem quite standard, it must be noted that these free bets are then available to users for 90 days.

This is a massive amount of time for free bets, with most other operators such as William Hill and BetMGM, seeing these expire after just seven days.

A 90-day window is also extremely conducive to horse racing, allowing users to play on any variety of upcoming meets, including the Grand National this weekend.

Few other bookmakers allow their players such a range of time with their free bets, and because this, it allows players to have free funds to use on a variety of meets.

CopyBet

CopyBet have come into this jump season in flying form, offering their new players a whopping set of £50 in free bets. These are claimable from just a £10 initial wager, with odds of 9/10 (1.90) or higher.

£50 in free bets is comfortably the best value for money in the UK right now, offering players returns of 500%. No other bookmaker provides their players with this level of value, most only providing between £30 and £40.

This means CopyBet outclasses the likes of bet365, William Hill, BetMGM and even Paddy Power.

The bonus funds come with a 5x£10 free bet token as well giving players the chance to be on five separate races should they wish, and even earn some decent profits should they back a winner.

CopyBet have set the standard for sign up offers in the UK right now, and are a perfect option for anyone looking to get into horse racing.

10bet

For those looking to go big on the horse racing the 10bet sign up offer is perfect, giving players the chance to claim a massive £50 in free bets.

Bettors claim this as a percentage of their initial deposit. This means whatever they deposit, 10bet will give them 50% of this back, up to £50.

Whilst this does mean players will need to deposit at least £100 in order to claim the full amount of free bets if any bettors are looking to get a serious amount of funds to play in the horse racing with the 10bet offer is great.

A wealth of funds like this is hard to come by, with most bookmakers only offering somewhere between £30 and £40.

£50 is actively the largest set of free bets able to be claimed from any bookmakers, and such wealth is perfectly suited for horse racing, with it opening up tonnes of possibilities, what with races on nearly every single day.

BetUK

BetUK offers their new players the chance to claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 deposit and play, with qualifying odds of 1/2 (1.50).

£30 gives players a decent chance to try their hand at a few of the races coming up over that week.

The qualifying odds are an exceptional part of this sign up offer, allowing players a decent chance of getting their stake back, on top of earning the £30 in free bets.

Particularly handy for horse racing, as few favourites go off at below 1/2, but still have a decent shot at coming home in 1st. This would then return winnings and the free bets to the players, making for a healthy balance to continue on into the next horse races.

SpreadEx

SpreadEx are our only exchange-based site on this list, because they offers their players the chance to claim £40 worth of free bets, with many of these being specifically tailored towards horse racing, a rarity among these type sites.

New bettors simply need to stake £10 to be able to receive their £40 in free bets, with at least £10 of this being specialised horse racing bets.

The other £30 can then of course be used on any upcoming race or meet, should players wish to play on the horses.

It is also worth noting that because SpreadEx is an exchange-based site, players may well end up having access to some of the best odds around, especially for horse racing, as instead of playing against the house they are playing against each other.

Mr. Play

New bettors can get £15 in free bets from Mr. Play when the place a £10 qualifying bet with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

Whilst this isn’t the largest set of free bets out there it can offer players a nice little boost to kick off their horse racing betting with Mr. Play.

£15 can go a long way in terms of value, with it being enough to offer some great returns, either as a winner or an E/W bet.

UK Bookmaker Awards Explained

The UK Bookmaker Awards are a industry-leading event that combines millions of data points, alongside considerable personalised and real-life testing of the major sportsbooks and online betting sites in the UK to come up with a definitive list of the best bookmakers the UK has to offer.

This results in both a trustworthy and reputable ranking method, with this being as follows:

Over 1.2 million data points were collected over a 12-month period

All aspects of online bookmakers are also user-tested, to ensure a high level of reliability surrounding our rankings.

Bookmakers are ranked against each other in a series of categories

Final rankings then stem from all of the analysis, with each bookmaker ranked from 1 to 23 in each of the categories.

What are the best horse racing sites for a welcome bonus?

Welcome bonuses are a core part of any betting site, with these enticing users to sign-up with each bookmaker, getting free bets and bonus funds in return.

The likes of bet365, Unibet and SBK are some of the best bookmakers out there when it comes to claiming your welcome bonus, with each bookmaker boasting a different offer from each other.

bet365 allow users to claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 stake, with players able to use their bonus in any way they feel fit given these are issued as bet credits and not free bet tokens.

Unibet's offer is one of the more unique welcome bonuses, with users able to get the money back from their first bet as a free bet if it loses up to £40, with offers of this type basically unheard of in the UK.

SBK's app-only sportsbook gives players three £10 free bets to use as they please, with users needing to download and bet via their app to claim these.

Rank Bookmaker 1 bet365 2 Unibet 3 SBK 4 William Hill 5 Betfred 6 Sky Bet 7 Paddy Power 8 BoyleSports

Different Types of Horse Racing Offers Explained

There are a few types of horse racing free bet offers out there, ranging from bet and get offers to money-back specials.

We've gone through and listed all of the different types of horse racing welcome offers you'll come across when betting on horses, offering analysis as to exactly what each offer entails.

Bet and Get

This is comfortably the most common type of welcome offer out there, usually coming in the form of ‘Bet x Get £x in Free Bets’.

It really is that simple, with players needing to place a qualifying bet, with the market you need to bet on, and the minimum odds of this, being stated in the offer's T&C's,

Once the bet is settled players will then receive their free bets, which are sometimes reserved for special markets, but more often than not allow the user to play on whatever they may wish.

These always come with their own sets of T&Cs that differ between bookmakers so be sure to read these carefully before attempting to claim them.

Matched Free Bets

Matched free bets are another type of welcome offer if they are perhaps a touch less common, with the offer usually being listed as 'Get a matched free bet up to £X'

This essentially allows players to double their starting set of funds, with the bookmaker matching the stake of whatever their first bet may be.

Double the starting funds set players up extremely nicely especially if there is a big horse racing, like the Grand National this weekend, giving bettors a wealth of funds to play with.

Cash Back Free Bets

A cash-back free bet offer is very similar to the matched free bets, except for the fact that instead of the bookmaker matching your stake, they will give the player their first stake back as a free bet should it lose.

The will normally look something like this ‘Bet up to £40 Get up to £40 back as a free bet if it loses’.

Players will therefore receive their first bet back as a free bet back into their account, essentially making it a risk-free bet. Players can therefore perhaps take a greater chance, with a higher payout, safe in the knowledge they’ll get their money back.

How to claim and use your horse racing free bets

Claiming and using your horse racing free bets is usually a simple process, however sometimes it can be a little tricky for the lesser experienced bettors to get their heads around.

We've gone through and listed exactly what you'll need to do to both claim and place your free bets on horse racing, with these being as follows:

Head to the bookmaker of choice Start creating account Enter your personal information such as name, email and hoem address Finalise the account creation process Make your initial deposit Place your qualifying bet Once this bet has placed or settled, free bets will be deposited into your account Choose the race and horse you wish to bet on Add this selection to your bet slip Instead of entering your own funds, choose the 'use free bet/bet credits' options Click the 'place your bet' button Free bet stake will not be included in total returns

Horse Racing Free Bets & Betting Offers FAQs

What happens if I win a Free Bet?

Users will be given the profits from the winning free bet. Bookmakers will pay out any free bet as if it were a normal bet, with one core exception.

The stake will be removed from the winnings because the wager was placed with a free bet.

What happens if my horse is a non-runner?

Players will get their money back, either as cash or as a free bet, if the horse they backed becomes a ‘non-runner’ and does not start the race.

This can vary depending on the betting site, with most return players stake back to them in full.

This only applies to bookmakers that are offering 'Non Runner No Bet' offers on specific meets and festivals, with you needing to check that this is offered beforehand before betting.

Do I get my stake back on a free bet?

Players will not receive their stake back as part of the free bets. If a £5.00 free bet is placed with odds of 2/1, (3.00), players would receive £10, instead of £15, as the £5 stake is not returned.

This is because it is not part of a bettor's real cash, to begin with, therefore it cannot be returned to the player.