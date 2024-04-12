Best Horse Racing Betting Apps: Top Mobile Bookies for Horses Ranked - April 2024

Read all about the best horse racing betting apps to use for betting on horses via your phone or tablet ahead of the Grand National this weekend.

Best Horse Racing Betting Apps - April 2024

Top 5 Horse Racing Betting Apps Ranked

bet365

bet365 arguably have the best betting app in the UK at current, thus seeing them appear at no.1 on our list of the best horse racing betting apps shouldn't come as a surprise.

The loading times experienced when using the app are incredibly fast, with players able to access any and all areas of their horse racing markets within seconds when starting at the home page.

The layout of the app was clearly designed with the user in-mind, with all of their horse markets kept within the 'Horse Racing' section, with each market laid out clearly and concisely to ensure players know exactly what they're betting on when using the app.

A shortcut to these markets is provided via the top of their home-page, with this containing each and every race they offer markets for, as well as Ante-post markets for the year's biggest upcoming meets.

Each horse comes with their own information section, with this offering up info such as form, last run and analysis from Spotlight Sports Group.

SBK

SBK truly set themselves apart from the rest of the bookmakers on this list, being an app-only betting site.

As such, their app interface is truly second to none, with the app offering a seamless betting experience. All areas are fast-loading, with no lagging or buffering, making playing on the app enjoyable for all players.

This specialisation can be found with virtually no other betting site, all of whom split their resources between the website and app, often resulting in one being lesser, a problem that SBK simply do not have to deal with.

Horse racing is well represented here also, with meets from across the UK and Ireland all to be found with some pretty competitive odds, considering SBK are slightly smaller than others on this list.

SBK’s commitment to their app-only style sportsbook has resulted in them providing one of the best mobile betting apps around, which of course extends into the horse racing on offer on the site.

10bet

10bet have transferred everything from their phenomenal betting site over into their betting app and as such offers what is comfortably one of the best around.

Despite the app being totally redesigned to suit mobile users, some of the best web features have been brought along with this.

Well-defined menus and tabs make finding whatever market, selections or odds easier than ever for players.

As well as live updates for all their odds being incredibly timely, meaning players never have to miss out on the best odds at any given moment.

The 10bet app is comfortably one of the best in the UK right now, and with all the horse racing coming up over the coming months, are a great option for anyone looking to get involved.

BetMGM

BetMGM hit the ground running in the UK, and as one of the newest bookmakers, can be forgiven for some teething issues surrounding their betting app.

However, they simply must be commended for having a betting app, something so few brand new bookmakers actually have, choosing instead to focus on their website, but this is not the case for BetMGM.

Navigation is easier than ever, with the day's biggest sporting events all found on their homepage, including the day's horse racing action.

Live streaming is also available with the BetMGM so no one has to miss out on any of their bets, simply being able to pull out their phone and watch their horse racing wagers unfold in real-time.

BetUK

BetUK brings their players an excellent betting app, one that encompasses all horse racing events from the UK, meaning players need never miss out on their favourite horse or events.

All of which are easily available via their dedicated horse racing tab, found either on their home page or under the handy A-Z sports catalogue located in the menus.

They too provide live streams to their users, where they can watch any wagered-upon races, so they never have to miss out on watching their bets unfold.

With an app that has been redesigned to suit mobile users also and as the jump season continues there could never be a better time to check out BetUK’s app.

UK Bookmaker Award Explained

The UK Bookmakers Awards is an industry-lead event whereby bookmakers are ranked and assessed across several different categories, with over one million data points and first-hand experience across 12 months being used to rank each bookie.

final ranking are then provided for eight different categories, as well as the final overall rank to allow users to see which bookies are the best in specific areas.

The process for this is as follows:

A dedicated team of 15 people work year-round to record and collect 1.2 million data points

First-hand testing takes place across this period, covering a range of different categories including ‘horse racing odds’, ‘betting experience’ and ‘welcome bonuses’.

Final rankings all stem from the above analysis and evaluations, with each bookie that performs the best in each category rewarded with that year's award

What are the best horse racing betting apps for horse racing odds?

bet365 stand head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to horse racing odds, one of the many reasons why they're widely considered as one of, if not the, best bookmakers the UK has to offer.

Ladbrokes also performed extremely well, with the fact they offer Best Odds Guaranteed for their horse racing markets playing a big part in this.

Both 888 and Unibet both boast the same offer, with the odds they have on offer for the likes of the Grand National being some of the most competitive around.

Sky Bet also boast the same offer, although it's only available to that have qualified for their Sky Bet club, with their odds outside of this offer also extremely strong for all meet they cover.

Rank Bookmaker 1 bet365 2 Ladbrokes 3 888 4 Unibet 5 SkyBet

What are the best horse racing betting apps for betting experience?

bet365 sits comfortably atop our list, as they have done for many years now, given they absolutely nailed it on the head offering what is widely accepted as the best betting app in the UK right now.

Both Sky Bet and Unibet boast apps that are extremely easy to use thanks to their fast loading times and excellent design, making it incredibly easy for users to find the horses they want to bet on.

The same can also be said for William Hill and Betway, who boast horse racing-specific sections that contain all of their offers and markets linked to horse racing.

Rank Bookmaker 1 bet365 2 Sky Bet 3 Unibet 4 William Hill 5 Betway

About the Author - Tom Fuller

Having been an avid bettor for just short of seven years now, I have used a whole host of betting apps during my time, thus I know exactly what makes a betting app great and sets them apart from the rest.

I've used betting apps to bet on horses countless times, thus know exactly what the best apps should offer when it comes to betting on horses.

First-hand expertise gained from countless hours of use has gone into this review of the best betting apps for horse racing, and as I still frequently use every bookmaker detailed here, my estimation of them only continues to grow.

What makes a top Horse Racing betting app?

There are a number of factors that go into making a betting app one of the best around when it comes to betting on horses, with this ranging from markets on show to offers they boast.

We've gone through and listed the main factors all the best horse betting apps should boast, offering analysis as to why each one is so important.

Range of Markets

The best horse racing betting apps out there will boast a huge range of markets for users to bet on, covering all of the usual range of markets, as well as the likes of trifecta markets and Toe markets.

The best apps around will cover both the set of races and meets the bookmakers offer, be this if they contain it to just UK and Irish Races, or if they include more far-flung meets such as meets in the US, South Africa, Australia and Middle East.

The other aspect that our analysis covers is how bookmakers allow their players to bet on the horses.

Be this how early their ante-post markets open, singles, doubles and trebles and of course the range of combinations bets, if they go from the ‘Trixie’ up to the ‘Lucky 63’ and ‘Super Heinz’ bets or not, with the best options allowing you to bet on all these at your discretion.

Prices and Odds

Competitive prices are a must when it comes to horse racing, and with so many bookmakers out there now, players have such a range of choices.

The best apps around will users to get the best and most competitive odds, with best odds guaranteed also on offer to ensure players get the best prices around.

An almost self-explanatory factor, punters will flock to the site that regularly provides them with the best base sportsbook pieces.

Be this for singles or to create their own combination bets with the highest prices out there.

Sky Bet and bet365, reside atop our list because they regularly offer some of the best odds around.

Promotions

Promotions have become the name of the game in horse racing betting of late, and those betting apps that provide their users with the best promotions always rising to the top.

‘Extra Places’, ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’, ‘Price Boosts’ and ‘Odds Enhancements’ are the most commonly found out there, with a select few bookmakers providing every single one of these to give their players the greatest range of advantages out there.

The likes of bet365 and William Hill do this excellently and as such feature on our list of the best betting apps in the UK.

App Interface

How well an app actually works is an important part of any analysis of betting apps.

Those that function well in every aspect, with no lagging or freezing, all markets, selections and prices all prominently displayed and a mere tap of the finger away and facilitate an easy and seamless betting experience, come out on top.

SBK are easily top in this category, because this is their speciality, not having to split themselves between a website and an app, they have been able to focus solely on creating the best mobile betting app in the UK.

Best horse racing betting apps FAQs

What is the best betting app for horse racing?

bet365 are the best betting app for horse racing, given they offer players a range of promotions, competitive odds and one of the best app interfaces in the UK, making them stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Are betting apps safe?

Yes. All betting apps in the UK are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and are therefore required to keep their users safe under the threat of UK law.

Can I cash out on a betting app?

Yes, loads of different betting apps allow their players to cash out.

It can often be far easier to do this via an app as opposed to betting via their desktop site, as players can cash out their bets from anywhere at any time, instead of needing access to a computer to do so, when doing so via their app.