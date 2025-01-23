Our football expert offers his Hoffenheim vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash, at 17:45 (23/1/2025).

Tottenham will be hoping to put their Premier League woes behind them on Thursday when they look to boost their Europa League knockout-stage qualification chances with a win over Bundesliga strugglers Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win @ 6/5

Richarlison to score at any time @ 7/4

Pavel Kaderabek to be booked @ 3/1

Tottenham can rediscover their winning touch

Tottenham have slipped to 15th in the Premier League and the heat is on manager Ange Postecoglou, but they should push into the top eight of the Europa League with a win at Hoffenheim on Thursday.

Spurs have been unable to build on three opening wins over Qarabag, Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar and are ninth in the table, but they should have enough to claim a victory at the Bundesliga strugglers despite a packed treatment room.

Hoffenheim head into Thursday’s match needing a win to boost their chances of claiming a play-off spot, but the only win they have mustered in six Europa League games came at home to bottom-of-the-table Dinamo Kyiv.

They beat a poor Holstein Kiel side to end a nine-match winless run on Saturday, but they have won one of their last seven on their own patch and look vulnerable.

Richarlison has great opportunity to shine

With first-choice striker Dominic Solanke among the Lilywhites injured, this looks like a good chance for Richarlison to step up to the plate and score his second Europa League of the campaign.

The Brazilian’s return has been one of the few bright spots on the personnel front for Postecoglou and he showed enough in a 45-minute substitute performance at Everton on Sunday to suggest he could be a thorn in Hoffenheim’s side.

Richarlison, who scored the winner against AZ, had three attempts at goal against the Toffees and scored Spurs’ second goal from close range, which should have given his confidence a big boost.

Kaderabek could find his way into the book

Hoffenheim’s Czech wing-back Pavel Kaderabek has yet to pick up a caution in four Europa League appearances this season, but it would not be a surprise if he came to the referee’s attention against Tottenham.

He has found it hard to nail down a first-team spot this term, but has been booked in four of his last five Bundesliga appearances, so it would not be a huge shock if the 32-year-old took that form on to the European stage on Thursday.

