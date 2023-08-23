Hibernian vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Goal Fest in Conference League Qualifiers

Our football expert offers his Hibernian vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, with some valuable odds for this Conference League qualifier

Aston Villa with their seventh placed finish made it straight through to the final round of the Conference League. Hibernian on the other hand did it the hard way winning two ties so far.

They both now come together to see who will make it through to Europe’s third tournament over two legs.

Hibernian vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Over 3 Goals @6/5 with bet365

Under 10 Corners @11/10 with bet365

Moussa Diaby 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Villa are travelling up to Scotland to take on Hibs as this match will decide who earns their places in the Conference League groups.

Goals on the Coast

Goals will be prominent in this match and they have been a core feature of each side's competitive matches up to this point.

Hibs have hit this line in every single match they have played since the start of their conference league qualifiers, as well as in their two leagues and one domestic cup match.

Villa have also adhered to this trend, as both of their two matches in the Premier League have seen this line out comfortably, with a 4-0 win over Everton and a 5-1 loss to Newcastle.

This is likely to occur once more, even if it is simply Villa outclassing their Scottish opponents and knocking a few past the keeper.

Hibernian vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Over 3 Goals @6/5 with bet365

Crucial Corner’s or Lack thereof

The under on corners, especially in such a massive game may be pause for concern but, not when you consider Hibs recent appearances.

In their last three matches, two of which were at home, they only managed to get two corners. This against much worse opposition that that they will face when playing Villa.

This points towards Hibs not contributing to the corner stats that much this game, and 10 in one match is a lot for one team to get, even if it is the vastly superior Villa.

With Hibs providing little in the way of corner spot kicks this corner under could well be in hand.

Hibernian vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Under 10 Corners @11/10 with bet365

Diaby Early Demonstrations

Moussa Diaby was one of Aston Villa’s landmark signings of the summer and has impressed so far.

Netting once on his debut and playing a crucial role in the sides first win over the Toffees.

In his first tow matches in the UK he has had two shots on target in both games, and these both against Premier League teams.

Hibernian, despite impressing last year, are not on the same level as these and if Diaby is creating these chances against some of the best sides in the country, what will he be able to do to this Scottish League side.

Threatening with his pace, he will no doubt pop in handy positions from which he can test the keeper.

Hibernian vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Diaby 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365