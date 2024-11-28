Get three Heidenheim v Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday's 17:45 UEFA Conference League game (28/11/2024)

Halfway through the group stage, Heidenheim and Chelsea are two of six clubs with a maximum nine-point haul so far.

Heidenheim v Chelsea Betting Tips

Over 3.5 Goals @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Paul Wanner to score or assist @ 3/1 with bet365

Chelsea Over 5.5 Corners @ 8/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All roads lead to a goal feast in Heidenheim

Two of six clubs with 100 percent records in the UEFA Conference League should lay on an entertaining affair at the Volth-Arena.

Heidenheim might be struggling in the Bundesliga - they are 15th and just two points above the bottom three - but these Euro debutants have taken to this competition like ducks to water.

After beating Hacken home and away to qualify for the group stage, they have beaten Olimpija Ljubljana 2-1 and won 1-0 and 2-0 respectively at Pafos and Hearts.

Now, though, comes a serious test against Chelsea, a team who battered Armenian minnows Noah 8-0 last time out having already beaten Gent 4-2 and Panathinaikos 4-1.

Their 16-goal haul is twice as many as any other side has mustered in three matches and they should be licking their lips at the prospect of taking on a Heidenheim outfit who were thumped 5-2 at Leverkusen at the weekend.

Chelsea, third in the Premier League, merit favouritism but look short enough. But expect goals with over 3.5 a good way into what should be a seriously entertaining affair.

Heidenheim v Chelsea Tip 1: Over 3.5 Goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Wanner to buckle Blues' defences

With Chelsea priced up to win easily there isn't much obvious value for those siding with the Blues.

But Heidenheim can give the Englishmen a serious challenge, especially with Enzo Maresca sure to make plenty of changes ahead of Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at home to Aston Villa.

And the ever-popular Heidenheim head coach Frank Schmidt can call upon a stack of exciting forwards, among them 18-year-old wonderkid Paul Wanner.

The loanee from Bayern Munich has been a star in his new home with five goals and a couple of assists to his name across all competitions. Back him to get either a goal or assist on Thursday night.

Heidenheim v Chelsea Tip 2: Paul Wanner to score or assist @ 3/1 with bet365

Chelsea can corner in opponents

Heidenheim are conceding 5.6 corners per game domestically and it would be a surprise if Chelsea didn't soar past that number.

The Blues are averaging 6.1 corners in the Premier League and 6.7 in the Conference League.

Whatever changes Maresca makes in Europe doesn't alter their attacking mindset and the visiting corner tally could go sky-high.

Heidenheim v Chelsea Tip 3: Chelsea Over 5.5 Corners @ 8/11 with bet365