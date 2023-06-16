Our expert offers his best Greece vs Republic of Ireland predictions and betting tips for the game, with an uneventful, goalless stalemate tipped.

Greece and the Republic of Ireland are just one game into an eight-match Euro 2024 qualifying campaign but their meeting in Athens on Friday night could prove to be pivotal.

Only the top two teams will qualify from Group B and heavyweight duo France and the Netherlands are the obvious favourites to fill those spots.

Ireland opened up with a 1-0 loss at home to France and cannot afford to drop further against the Greeks if they are to mount a top-two challenge.

Greece cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Gibraltar in their first match, but home form, starting with Friday's visit of the Irish, will have a crucial bearing on their chances.

Greece vs Republic of Ireland Betting Tips

Points could be shared in Athens

There are good reasons for Greece and Ireland to target maximum points from their Athens encounter, but there is very little to choose between the teams and they may have to settle for a share of the spoils.

As the home side there is a greater onus on Greece to do the bulk of the attacking, but it is hard to fancy Gus Poyet's side, who have won just one of their last four matches.

The Greeks have failed to win any of their last three friendlies, including draws away to Malta (2-2) and at home to Lithuania (0-0), and it is hard to read too much into their Euro 2024 qualifying 3-0 success away to Gibraltar.

Ireland will arrive well prepared and conditioned after a nine-day training camp in Antalya, Turkey, and they are entitled to feel positive after their strong performance in a narrow 1-0 loss at home to France.

However, Ireland's failure to take any points off of France was a major blow in an unforgiving section.

There is not much more room for error with regards to their home fixtures and their recent away record - one win in four - doesn't inspire much confidence.

Stephen Kenny's side were third in their Nations League group last summer, six points below section winners Scotland, but they look a match for the Greeks and can return to Dublin with their first point of the campaign.

Greece vs Republic of Ireland Tip 1: Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Defences may excel in tight tussle

Ireland have been involved in two goalless draws in their last five European Championship qualifying games (spanning the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 campaigns) and another 0-0 could be on the cards against Greece.

Scoring goals has been a persistent problem for Ireland since Robbie Keane's retirement in 2016, although a solution may be fast approaching with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson near the start of what could be an outstanding international career.

But Ferguson has failed to score in his first four Ireland appearances and, until he gets fully adjusted to the level, Ireland's threat may be minimal.

However, the Irish do defend well, as they showed in their narrow loss at home to France, and are capable of shutting out the Greeks, who drew 0-0 at home to Lithuania in their most recent fixture.

Greece vs Republic of Ireland Tip 2: No goalscorer @ 15/2 with bet365

Baldock could be booked

George Baldock has quickly established himself as Greece's first choice right-back but he can be rash with his tackles and looks a strong booking candidate against Ireland.

The 30-year-old usually features as a wingback for his club, Sheffield United, meaning less defensive duties than he experiences as part of Greece's flat back four - though he was still booked in seven Championship games last term.

He will probably have to make a lot more challenges from the right-back position and looks attractively priced to receive either a yellow or a red card.

Greece vs Republic of Ireland Tip 3: George to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365