Our football expert offers up his best Greece vs England betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday.

Greece are hoping to continue their phenomenal run of form when they welcome England to Athens in what will be the first of interim manager Lee Carsley’s two final matches in charge of the Three Lions.

Greece vs England Betting Tips

Ethniki can spring a surprise in Athens

Greece failed to qualify for Euro 2024, but new manager Ivan Jovanović has begun life as the national team manager in fantastic fashion and could extend his unbeaten run when they host England on Thursday.

The Ethniki have won all four matches under the former APOEL, Al-Nasr, and Panathinaikos boss and they head into the final two games of the group phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League top of Group B2.

They are three points clear of England after securing a shock 2-1 win at Wembley last month, meaning that a win in Athens would secure top spot for the underdogs.

While they may not follow that up with a fifth successive win, they look good value to claim at least a point on Thursday.

Greece have scored nine goals across Jovanović’s four matches in charge and, in the opposite dugout, Lee Carsley has been hit with a raft of injuries.

Eight players have withdrawn from the Three Lions squad through injury, with the high-profile absentees including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Cole Palmer.

Their absence could be enough to swing the tide in the host’s favour.

Goals on the cards on Thursday

Despite their raft of injuries, England should at least get on the scoresheet in Athens.

They are the only side to net against Jovanović’s Greece in this season’s Nations League and still have Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins to call upon going forward.

The Three Lions have scored in eight successive games and can make it nine on Thursday, even if they do fail to get the win they want.

Ioannidis can strike

Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis was absent from the Greece squad last month after being struck down by injury, but the 24-year-old was preferred over Vangelis Pavlidis up front in Jovanović’s first two games and could lead the line again at Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis.

He scored three goals in those two games and the majority of Greece’s goals in their current set-up come from their lone striker, with Ioannidis and Pavlidis contributing five times in four matches between them, including a brace from the latter at Wembley.

