Our football betting expert offers his Greece v Ireland predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday's Nations League B meeting (19:45).

Ireland will be confident after winning 2-1 in Finland on Thursday but that paled next to Greece's success by the same scoreline against England at Wembley.

Greece v Ireland Betting Tips

Greece & Both Teams Not to Score @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Anastasios Bakasetas anytime scorer @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Konstantinos Mavropanos Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 4/1

Red-hot Greeks will take some stopping

Greece have taken a vice-like grip of Nations League B Group 2 following Thursday's 2-1 win in England, a third straight win.

There was nothing lucky about Greece's victory at Wembley secured by a brace from Vangelis Pavlidis, who was probably only handed a start because Fotis Ioannidis was injured.

They matched a poor England shot for shot and fully deserved the three points, the latest success in a string of decent results.

Only Netherlands and Germany have beaten the Greeks in the past 12 months - both by the odd goal - and this is a nation desperate to make amends for their failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Under new coach Ivan Jovanovic, Greece won 2-0 against the Republic or Ireland in Dublin last month and that's three out of three against the Irish in the last 16 months, having also beaten Ireland twice in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Greece look well organised, boast firepower and a solid defence and roared on by a passionate crowd at the home of Olympiakos can secure a clean sheet.

Greece v Ireland Tip 1: Greece & Both Teams Not to Score @ 6/4 with bet365

Skipper can lead by example

Greece captain Anastasios Bakasetas led by example at Wembley with a high-class display linking midfield and attack.

The Panathinaikos schemer had three shots, two blocked, the other saved and was a constant menace to a world-class defence.

Bakasetas has been a consistent scorer throughout his career with 15 goals for his country, more than anyone else in the squad.

His ability to find space in and around the box makes him a genuine danger to Ireland and he's a nice price at 11/4 to score at any time.

Greece v Ireland Tip 2: Anastasios Bakasetas anytime scorer @ 11/4 with bet365

Mavropanos can pop up with winning shot

Caoimhin Kelleher is set for a busy night in the Ireland goal with shots raining down from all angles.

And those angles include set-plays, with Konstantinos Mavropanos a huge price at 4/1 to get just a single effort on target.

The West Ham centre-back is averaging a shot a game in the Premier League this season and does chip in with goals. If the delivery is good the ex-Arsenal and Stuttgart defender becomes a big threat.

Greece v Ireland Tip 3: Konstantinos Mavropanos Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 4/1