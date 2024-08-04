Going for Goal-d: Three 10/1+ Longshot bets for 2024/25 Premier League Golden Glove Race

Ahead of the start of the Premier League season on the 16th of August, our expert takes a look at three outsiders for the Golden Glove award this term

The Golden Glove is awarded to the goalkeeper who keeps the highest number of clean sheets during the course of the season and the 2023-24 award went to Arsenal custodian David Raya, who had a total of 16 shutouts for the Gunners in his first season after leaving Brentford.

Having a great defence in front of you is obviously a huge benefit when trying to win this award, so the teams who finish in the top two or three of the Premier League have dominated the award since Chelsea’s Petr Cech won the first one in 2005.

Raya (2/1), Manchester City’s Ederson (7/2) and Liverpool’s Alisson (11/2) head the market with bet365, but there are three other potential runners who could make their presence felt.

Premier League Golden Glove Odds

Player Odds David Raya (Fav) 2/1 Jordan Pickford 14/1 Emi Martinez 14/1 Nick Pope 16/1

Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 14/1

It may be a surprise to many observers that Raya’s closest rival in the competition last term was Everton’s Jordan Pickford, considering the Toffees had another underwhelming season and were in danger of relegation for much of the campaign.

However, Pickford kept 13 clean sheets as Sean Dyche’s side managed to maintain enough defensive strength to ensure that their points deductions did not take them into the Championship.

Pickford established himself as England’s best goalkeeper a while ago and had a decent Euros as the Three Lions reached the final, so it would not be a huge surprise if he again gave some of more the more fancied runners a run for their money

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) - 14/1

Aston Villa had a campaign to remember last season when Unai Emery’s side claimed fourth spot and with it a place in the Champions League.

Their Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had a huge role to play in that and his eight clean sheets were invaluable in helping Villa into European club football’s premier competition.

Martinez brings valuable experience to Emery’s outfit and will be keen to lead from the front by providing a last line of defence that is difficult to penetrate.

He did that by winning the Golden Glove in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar and he could claim a similar domestic prize.

Nick Pope (Newcastle) - 16/1

Newcastle’s Nick Pope endured a frustrating season last term when he suffered a shoulder injury in December and was unable to return to first-team action until the dying embers of the campaign.

However, not only should he be hungry to earn his place back in the England squad after missing this summer’s tournament in Germany, but it was not that long ago that he kept 12 clean sheets in his first 20 matches for the Magpies in the 2022-23 season after moving from Burnley.

That run included six consecutive shutouts and the motivation will be there for the former Charlton Athletic man to regain his excellent form from that time.