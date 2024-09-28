Our football betting expert breaks down his five best goalscorer bets for this weekend, including matches in the Premier League and across Europe.

After a midweek schedule of domestic cup action in England, it's back to league action and there are plenty of matches across Europe this weekend, too, and we have five goalscorer bets spanning four divisions.

Best Goalscorer Bets

Christian Pulisic @ 2/1 with bet365 - AC Milan vs Lecce

Ousmane Dembele @ 2/1 with bet365 - PSG vs Rennes

Gustavo Hamer @ 13/5 with bet365 - Portsmouth vs Sheffield United

Nicolas Jackson @ 7/4 with bet365 - Chelsea vs Brighton

Harry Kane @ 4/5 with bet365 - Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign-up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

AC Milan vs Lecce - Friday 19:45 - Serie A

Milan have made a sluggish start to the new campaign but the same can't be said for USA winger Christian Pulisic, who is in great goalscoring form.

Pulisic has scored in each of his last four outings for club and country, including the opening goal in Milan's 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Lecce are the latest visitors to San Siro this week and, with their record of having conceded at least two goals in each of their last ten visits, Pulisic could extend his hot streak on Friday evening.

Tip - Christian Pulisic @ 2/1 with bet365

PSG vs Rennes - Friday 20:00 - Ligue 1

Paris St-Germain have won four of their opening five Ligue 1 matches and the French champions can secure another three points at home to Rennes on Friday.

PSG have scored nine goals in their two home league matches this season and winger Ousmane Dembele is joint-top scorer alongside Bradley Barcola on four goals.

Dembele has already beaten his league total for goals last season and he looks a decent bet to increase his tally in this campaign against a Rennes side who have shipped five goals in two away matches this season.

Tip - Ousmane Dembele @ 2/1 with bet365

Portsmouth vs Sheffield United - Saturday 15:00 - Championship

Sheffield United are on a three-match winning streak in the Championship and they have scored in all but one of their seven fixtures in all competitions this term.

And leading the way is Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who has bagged four times for the Blades in this campaign.

Hamer scored the winner in the 1-0 win over Derby last time out and should get chances to add to his tally against a struggling Portsmouth side who have conceded a league high of 13 goals along with Cardiff in the Championship this season.

Tip - Gustavo Hamer @ 13/5 with bet365

Chelsea vs Brighton - Saturday 15:00 - Premier League

Nicolas Jackson scored with two fine finishes in Chelsea's 3-0 win over West Ham last week and the Senegal forward should be backed to add to his four Premier League goals this season at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Jackson has taken time to settle in at the Blues but he was ruthless against the Hammers last week and can continue his goalscoring run now that he is brimming with confidence.

Tip - Nicolas Jackson @ 7/4 with bet365

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen - Saturday 17:30 - Bundesliga

The biggest match of the weekend in any division arguably comes in Germany where Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich take on reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are looking to wrestle back the title after failing to win it for the first time in 11 seasons, and England skipper Harry Kane looks to be leading a one-man crusade to reclaim the championship.

Kane has bagged five league goals this season and he opened the scoring in the corresponding fixture with Leverkusen last season.

It's ten goals in six outings for Kane in all competitions this term and the fact that he will be on penalty duty adds weight to backing him to improve this season's tally.

Tip - Harry Kane @ 4/5 with bet365