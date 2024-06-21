Three Goalscorer Bets to Back for this Weekend's Euro 2024 Action

Our football betting expert has picked out three goalscorer bets to back when betting on this weekend's Euro 2024 action.

This Euros has been short on few things, one of these being goals, as there has yet to be a single 0-0 draw all tournament long to this point.

Goals have been abound, and with this in mind we have gone through and picked out some of the likeliest candidates to find the net over the course of this weekend's games.

Weekend's Euro 2024 Goalscorer Tips

Cristiano Ronaldo to Score against Turkey - @10/11 with bet365

Romelu Lukakau to Score against Romania - @1/1 with bet365

Kai Havertz to Score against Hungary - @2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ronaldo’s Return to Form

Portugal’s golden son Cristiano Ronaldo is taking to the pitch one final time for his nation, and one can never count him out when it comes to bagging goals.

He missed out on his chances to open his account against Czechia, but this wasn’t for lack of trying, having had five shots on goal, three of which forced saves from the keeper.

Going goalless is simply not within Ronaldo’s repertoire, and against a slightly lacking Turkish backline, one would expect him to get the scoresheet.

Lukaku Looking Lively

Romelu Lukaku has already scored twice at the Euros so far this competition, sadly both were chalked off due to VAR intervention, but this is likely to only further embolden him in his efforts.

He is the nations record goalscorer by some margin and will be in the hunt to continue increasing his tally, particularly against a Romania side that is not up to the same calibre.

Lukaku will reprise his role as a CF leading the Belgian line, and with such providers as Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku behind him, he will certainly have his chances.

Havertz Having His Way

Kai Havertz has stepped into the role of Germany’s centre-forward with aplomb so fast this tournament, as he bagged one in his first time out, and has only hit the target with his shots so far.

Across the two games, he has hit the target four times, twice in each, and has been the focal point for many of their attacks.

He is also the penalty taker for the side, something that always makes one worth checking out for a goal. Havertz has his eye in and at 2/1 looks fantastic value for a goal in this clash.