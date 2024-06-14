Germany vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts 9/4 to kick off Euro 2024 victorious

Our football betting expert offers his Germany vs Scotland predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday night's Euro 2024 opener at 20:00.

The wait will soon be over, as hosts Germany kick-off Euro 2024 when they go up against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Scotland are the expected underdogs going into the tournament opener and, while Steve Clarke’s side can have their moments in this game, it’s hard to look past Germany doing anything but hitting the ground running.

Germany vs Scotland Betting Tips

Germany to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Andrew Robertson to be booked @ 7/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Germany to avoid Scottish slip up

Winning their last three meetings with Scotland, Germany will be expected to make it four successes on the spin against the men in blue on Friday night.

Germany head into this game in good form, with a four-match unbeaten run that includes wins over France, Netherlands and Greece.

In contrast, Scotland have just one win in their last nine games and that was a regulation, if not convincing, 2-0 victory over Gibraltar.

While Germany should win this game in Munich, Scotland have shown in the past they can cause the Germans problems.

The Scots have scored in all of their last five meetings with Germany, while this current Die Mannschaft side have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 games.

Germany vs Scotland Tip 1: Germany to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

In-form Havertz can down Scots

Kai Havertz enjoyed a strong season at Arsenal last term and heads into this competition in form.

The former Chelsea star scored 13 Premier League goals in the 2023/24 season and might well be an outsider for the Golden Boot at Euro 2024.

Scoring last time out in the 2-1 win over Greece, Havertz is good value to add to the 16 career goals he has scored for Germany on Friday night.

Germany vs Scotland Tip 2: Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Robertson to battle to the last

While a number of players also picked up two yellow cards in qualifying for this European Championship, no Scottish player has been booked more than skipper Andrew Robertson.

The Scots might well find themselves chasing the ball for much of the night in Munich and that can lead to frustration and potentially miss-timed challenges.

Never one to shy away from a tackle, and with the talented Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala working down his channel, it would be little surprise to see Robertson pick up a booking in this highly-anticipated opener in Bavaria.

Germany vs Scotland Tip 3: Andrew Robertson to be booked @ 7/2 with bet365