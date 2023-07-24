Our expert offers his best Germany vs Morocco predictions and betting tips for today's Women's World Cup clash at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

While the Moroccans, runners-up on home soil at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations, are making their Women’s World Cup debut, DFB-Frauenteam were crowned world champions in 2003 and 2007 and are expected to dominate a pool also featuring Colombia and South Korea.

After losing in the final of last summer's European Championship, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team may feel they have a point to prove and should have more than enough against their understandably unfancied opponents.

Germany vs Morocco Betting Tips

A favourable start for DFB-Frauenteam

Germany were outstanding in qualifying, winning nine of their ten games, scoring 47 goals and conceding just five times to take top spot in Group H.

Morocco missed out on a first piece of silverware when losing 2-1 to South Africa at the WAFCON, but their performance was enough to seal a World Cup debut.

However, they have failed to kick on from last summer's fine showing when they clearly made the most of home advantage.

The Lionesses of Atlas are without a win in five, failing to score in that time. Germany are higher in the FIFA rankings than any of their pool opponents and will be keen to lay down a marker.

DFB-Frauenteam have had a mixed build-up, most recently losing 3-2 to Zambia. But with Lea Schuller's recent comments that "scoring lots of goals isn't so hard" when playing for the national team, they could enjoy a successful opener in Melbourne.

Star Popp to make up for lost time

Germany striker Alexandra Popp netted six times in five games at last summer's Euros, missing out on the Golden Boot to Beth Mead, who also scored on six occasions but tallied five assists.

Both were named in the Team of the Tournament but the Lionesses' hopes were greatly improved by Popp missing the final after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

Luck has not been on the 32-year-old's side when it comes to injuries. Popp sat out the Euros in 2013 and 2017 and will feel she has a point to prove.

Popp enjoyed a decent season at domestic level, helping Wolfsburg to the DFB-Pokal Frauen and scoring in the Champions League final, only for Die Wölfinnen to squander a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Therefore, she may well feel she has something to prove and after scoring in the warm-up game against Zambia, Popp could hit the ground running in Australia and New Zealand.

Ayane could make history

If Morocco are to cause an upset, Tottenham's Rosella Ayane could be their hero and she has a knack when it comes to scoring at major tournaments.

Ayane netted twice at the WAFCON and plays a prominent role for the Lionesses of Atlas.

The 27-year-old represented England at youth level but is eligible for Morocco through her father and has quickly become a key cog in Reynald Pedros's side.

Ayane has a decent return of nine goals in 21 internationals and has the pedigree to take advantage of any lapses in concentration from her German opponents by scoring her country's maiden Women's World Cup goal.

