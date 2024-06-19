Germany vs Hungary Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts to build on strong start

Our football betting expert offers his three best Germany vs Hungary betting tips and predictions for Wednesday’s Euro 2024 Group A clash in Hamburg.

Germany recorded a statement victory on the opening night of Euro 2024 and they can follow that up by beating Hungary when the two teams meet at the Stuttgart Arena in Group A on Wednesday.

Germany vs Hungary Betting Tips

Germany to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with BetMGM

Attila Fiola to be carded @ 13/5 with BetMGM

Niclas Fullkrug to score anytime @ 59/50 with BetMGM

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hosts to claim another emphatic win

It was a near-perfect evening for Germany on the opening night of Euro 2024, as they thrashed a sorry Scotland 5-1, with five different players on the scoresheet.

The one blot on the copybook for Die Mannschaft was Antonio Rudiger's own goal and they have now kept just two clean-sheets across their last 15 games.

That will give Hungary hope of finding the net in Stuttgart as they look to bounce back from their opening 3-1 defeat to Switzerland.

The Magyars have scored in 12 matches in a row, a run that stretches back over a year, and have also netted in their last three meetings with Germany, including a 2-2 draw between the two sides at Euro 2020.

Hungary have the attacking quality to hurt this Germany side, but the hosts should have more than enough to come out on top.

Germany vs Hungary Tip 1: Germany to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with BetMGM

Fiola set for difficult evening

Germany's attacking prowess shone through against Scotland, with wide men Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz both playing starring roles.

That could spell danger for Hungary's wing backs on Wednesday, particularly on the right side with Attila Fiola, who at 34 may struggle to cope with the pace and trickery he comes up against.

Fiola is no stranger to the referee's notebook, picking up four yellow cards and a red in just 12 league appearances for club side Fehervar this season.

Having also been booked when these two sides met at the last Euros, it would be no surprise to see Fiola feel the wrath of the referee again on what could be a difficult evening for him in Stuttgart.

Germany vs Hungary Tip 2: Attila Fiola to be carded @ 13/5 with BetMGM

Fullkrug to round off the scoring

Given the emphatic nature of their victory over Scotland, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is not expected to make any changes to his starting line-up against Hungary.

That means Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug will once again have to make do with a place on the bench, but just like he did on the opening night, he can come on and have a major say.

Fullkrug netted within five minutes of being introduced against the Scots and the 31-year-old has now scored 12 goals in 17 appearances for Germany despite starting just six games for his country.

A proven contributor from the bench, Fullkrug can underline his super-sub credentials once more against Hungary.

Germany vs Hungary Tip 3: Niclas Fullkrug to score anytime @ 59/50 with BetMGM