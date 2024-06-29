Germany vs Denmark Predictions and Betting Tips: Danes facing defeated

Our football betting expert offers his Germany vs Denmark predictions and betting tips ahead of their 20:00 round of 16 Euros clash.

Germany got off to a flying start with a 5-1 success over Scotland but they needed Niclas Fullkrug’s injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland to clinch top spot in Group A.

Qualification for the knockout rounds was more of a slog for Denmark, who registered three successive draws and ended up level on points with Slovenia, who were nudged down to third due to their slightly worse disciplinary record.

Germany vs Denmark Betting Tips

Germany to win and under 3.5 goals @ 27/25 with BetMGM

Kai Havertz @ 9/5 with BetMGM

Under 0.5 Denmark goals @ 11/10 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hosts should pass tricky test

Germany’s dubious reward for winning Group A is a place in the demanding top half of the draw but they will fancy their chances against anyone on home soil and should have too much quality for Denmark in Dortmund.

The most famous moment in Danish football history came at the expense of the Germans when goals from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort sealed their extraordinary 2-0 success in the Euro 1992 final.

Denmark also had a decent run at Euro 2020, where they reached the semi-finals, but they were knocked out in the group phase at the 2022 World Cup, and are yet to win a game in Germany this summer.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side played well in a 1-1 draw with England but were far less impressive in stalemates against Slovenia (1-1) and Serbia (0-0).

They have not looked an especially dynamic side and are unlikely to present huge problems for Germany, who seem to be enjoying their host nation status.

After taking six points from two games it was understandable to see Germany taking their foot off the pedal in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

However, they are likely to play with greater energy and intensity against the Danes and should ease to a fairly comfortable success.

Germany vs Denmark Tip 1: Germany to win and under 3.5 goals @ 27/25 with BetMGM

Classy Kai can justify his place

Germany attacker Kai Havertz has not scored since his confident penalty in 5-1 triumph over Scotland but he is still playing at a decent level and looks a tempting 9/5 shot to net against Denmark.

The 25-year-old has posted ten shots - the most of any German player - and could be their main threat this weekend.

Germany vs Denmark Tip 2: Kai Havertz @ 9/5 with BetMGM

Dour Denmark may be kept at bay

Denmark have netted just three goals in their last six matches at major tournaments and they may struggle to find a way past Manuel Neuer.

Head coach Hjulmand is struggling to get the best out of his star striker, Rasmus Hojlund, who has been substituted in all three matches.

The Danes were toothless in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Serbia and they could suffer another blank day against the hosts.

Germany vs Denmark Tip 3: Under 0.5 Denmark goals @ 11/10 with BetMGM