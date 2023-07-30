Our betting expert gives his best Germany vs Colombia predictions and betting tips ahead of their Women’s World Cup clash in Sydney on Sunday.

Germany vs Colombia Betting Tips

Germany and Colombia head for the Sydney Football Stadium feeling on top of the world after making winning starts to their Group H campaigns.

Two-time world champions Germany showed why they are among the favourites to make it three triumphs with a consummate demolition of Morocco, the fabled Alexandra Popp scoring two in a 6-0 rout.

And Colombia defied the odds and world rankings just a couple of hours later by beating South Korea 2-0.

Six-shooting Germans can follow up in style

Morocco proved the ideal opponent for the Germans to get into the groove and having flexed their scoring muscles against the Africans, they can next do the same to South American opponents.

Colombia should prove a tougher adversary than Morocco given the way they performed against South Korea.

And they will also be heartened by the fact that the Moroccans, despite being outplayed and seeing barely 25 per cent of the ball, still managed to fire off six shots on Merle Frohme’s goal.

This promises to be an entertaining contest, full of goals, which the Germans should win.

They were 2-0 up against Morocco and went on to win so they can land the Germany - Germany Half Time Full Time odds.

Germany vs Colombia Bet 1: Germany - Germany Half Time/Full Time @ 8/11 with bet365

Super Buhl to break Colombian hearts

Colombia’s defence didn’t get the workout from South Korea that many expected, but that’s highly unlikely to be the case against Germany.

The Koreans fired off just five efforts in 90-odd minutes last Sunday. Klara Buhl managed three on her own for Germany and she was only on the pitch against Morocco for 64 minutes.

The ease with which Germany won that game - they were 4-0 up inside the hour - enabled coach Martina Voss-Tecklenberg to make several changes with Buhl among those benefiting from an early hook.

The 22-year-old Bayern Munich winger starred during her 64 minutes on the pitch, scoring a goal and making chances for team-mates.

Two-goal Popp heads the player goalscorer betting and that makes obvious sense. But Buhl, who has bagged 15 for her country at almost a goal every other game, looks fabulous value to find the net, especially when the Colombian defenders get drawn towards Popp.

Germany vs Colombia Bet 2: Klara Buhl to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Goals can rain down in Sydney

It is perhaps no surprise that Colombia looked a potent attacking force against the South Koreans, finding the net with two of their 17 attempts.

Several of their attacking gems, such as Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos and Mayra Ramirez, are proven performers in Spain’s top division and can trouble any defence.

Germany, having put six on the board already, are dangerous everywhere and this is a match that screams goals.

Germany vs Colombia Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365