Ahead of the Euro 2024 knockout stages starting, our expert has singled out the best teams to back from the spot if their games go to penalties.

Many sides are famed for their seeming inability to win penalty shootouts, but there are equally a few teams at this Euros who are known for their prowess in these situations, three of whom take the pitch in the knockouts.

Italy, Germany and Spain all seem to enjoy these high-stress situations, and with each playing this weekend we can take a deep dive into their odds to win via pens.

Euro 2024 - To Win Round of 16 on Penalties

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Round of 16 Opponent To Win on Penalties Italy Switzerland 15/2 Germany Denmark 11/1 Spain Georgia 20/1

Azzurri Awesome from the 12 Yards

The Italians have seen their fair share of penalty shootouts over the last 50 years or so, with their recent record being strong.

They have won six of their nine penalty shootouts since 2000, having seen them in back-to-back Euros since 2008.

Whilst these rarely come in the round of 16, the calibre of their opponent could force the game to go this way this time around.

Switzerland should prove no pushovers, drawing with Germany in their final group game, as they could take the Italaisn the distance.

However the Azzurri have won both of their last Euro knockout games on the bounce by pens, the semis and finals of Euro 2020, and one wouldn’t bet against history here.

It equally looks like the most likely clash to go to penalties, and it could open the door nicely for this wager.

Germans Ever Efficient

If there is one thing that can be said about Germany they are ever the consummate professionals, particularly when it comes to penalties.

They've won six shootouts on the bounce, dating all the way back to 1982, as they always manage to get the job done from the spot.

Should any of their games ever go to pens, an in-game wager on them to secure victory looks wise, but a pre-match bet on their clash with Denmark also looks a decent idea.

The Danish have played out three draws across their group matches to this point, including a 1-1 meeting with England.

As such they may be able to hang in the game with the Germans, for the whole 120 minutes.

Never write off the Germans is a common phrase at internationals, and this could never be more true when it comes to penalties.

Spain Succinct from the Spot

Spain have been mighty impressive to this point of the tournament, and whilst their game against Georgia may not end up going this way, fans should bear this market in mind as they head towards the business end of the tourney.

La Roja have won five of their last eight shootouts, and have the most recent penalty victory out of everyone at the Euros, defeating Croatia in the Nations League final in June of last year.

The narrative after the 3-0 loss on pens with Morocco prompted ridicule, after their coach boasted they practised 1000 penalties to then go and not score a single one,

Despite this, history speaks for itself and Spain have the weight of penalty wins on their side.