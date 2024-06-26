Georgia vs Portugal Predictions and Betting Tips: Much-changed Portugal can still deliver

Our football betting expert offers his three best Georgia vs Portugal betting tips and predictions for their Euro 2024 Group F clash on Wednesday.

Georgia and Portugal are set to round out the Euro 2024 group action this Wednesday night, as the Portuguese look to make it three from three in the groups, and carry a handy winning streak into their knockout campaign.

Georgia vs Portugal Betting Tips

Portugal to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with Sky Bet

Goncalo Ramos anytime goalscorer @ 11/8 with Sky Bet

Guram Kashia to be carded @ 4/1 with Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Changes should not stop Portugal

After triumphing in their opening two matches at Euro 2024, Portugal's place in the knockout stages as winners of Group F is already assured, which means head coach Roberto Martinez could ring the changes for this clash in Gelsenkirchen.

While multiple alterations to a starting XI could have a detrimental effect on some teams, Portugal have arguably more strength in depth than any side at the Euros and players such as Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix will be eager to impress should they be handed an opportunity.

Portugal have won 15 of their 17 games since appointing former Belgium boss Martinez as head coach after the 2022 World Cup and no team scored more goals in qualifying than the Selecao.

Georgia need to realistically win this game if they are to reach the knockout stages at their maiden major tournament.

The Crusaders have shown plenty of attacking intent in Germany, scoring against both Turkey and the Czech Republic, but they have also conceded four goals across those two games and may struggle to keep Portugal at bay.

This is a match even a second-string Portugal should win with something to spare, but Georgia's need to attack may ensure that Willy Sagnol's side at least get on the scoresheet.

Georgia vs Portugal Tip 1: Portugal to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with Sky Bet

Ramos to seize chance again

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramos is yet to feature at these finals, but he should get an opportunity in this game and his record of eight goals in 13 international appearances suggests he can seize his chance by getting on the scoresheet.

When handed an opportunity from the start at his last major tournament, Ramos did not disappoint, scoring a hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 during the knockout stages of the last World Cup.

While another three-goal haul may be a stretch for Ramos this time around, the 23-year-old is capable of delivering even when opportunities are limited, as his 14 goals in just 21 starts for PSG this season would suggest.

Georgia vs Portugal Tip 2: Goncalo Ramos anytime goalscorer @ 11/8 with Sky Bet

Kashia may struggle to contain sizzling Selecao attack

It could be a difficult evening for Georgia's defence in Gelsenkirchen, especially captain Guram Kashia, who at 36 may struggle to contain what is expected to be a young and vibrant Portugal attack.

Kashia was booked in Georgia's last game against the Czech Republic and also picked up three cautions in qualifying - no member of Sagnol's squad received more.

There is likely to be a time in this match where Georgia are either chasing the game or protecting a lead, either way Kashia may be drawn into a mistimed challenge or two that could lead to his second booking of the tournament.

Georgia vs Portugal Tip 3: Guram Kashia to be carded @ 4/1 with Sky Bet