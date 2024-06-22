Georgia vs Czechia Predictions and Betting Tips: Take 6/5 Czechs to stamp class gulf

Our football betting expert offers his Georgia vs Czechia predictions and betting tips in advance of their Euro 2024 Group F showdown in Hamburg.

Georgia and Czechia are both on the back foot after losing their Euro 2024 openers.

Georgia impressed on their European Championship finals debut despite going down 3-1 to Turkey, but the Czechs were disappointing in a 2-1 loss against Portugal. That result means no more slip-ups if they want to challenge for a last-16 spot.

Georgia vs Czechia Betting Tips

Czechia & 2 or more goals in the match @ 6/5 with William Hill

Ladislav Krejci to be carded @ 15/8 with William Hill

Giorgi Kochorashvili over one shot @ 1/1 with William Hill

Hasek's aces taken to let the brakes off

The best of Czechia was kept under wraps in their Group F opener against Portugal as they went safety-first in a quest for a point and it almost paid off.

They were moments away from a creditable, if barely deserved, 1-1 draw when Francisco Conceicao pounced for the Portuguese winner.

That means that Ivan Hasek's men now need to show their teeth against debutants Georgia to get back in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.

Georgia are in the same boat after a 3-1 loss to Turkey in an entertaining match. But if a young Turkey side were able to make good on the 32-place gulf in FIFA's rankings between themselves and the Georgians, then the Czechs should also show why they are 40 places superior.

The Czechs have been scoring goals for fun in the build-up to the Euros, bagging 16 in five successive wins, and Patrick Schick leads a potent attack when they let the brakes off, as they will have to at the Volksparkstadion.

Georgia, cut apart too easily by Turkey, could well yield again. The Czechs are odds-on to win, so take the risk of a Czech win in a game featuring at least two goals at a better price.

Georgia vs Czechia Tip 1: Czechia & 2 or more goals in the match @ 6/5 with William Hill

Krejci to add to impressive card tally

Ladislav Krejci warmed up for the Euros by picking up a yellow card in Czechia's final warm-up game against North Macedonia and a third yellow in his 12th international appearance is in the offing.

The Sparta Prague defender managed six yellow cards in the league last season plus another four in Europe, including one against Liverpool in the Europa League.

If the game pans out as predicted the Czech defence will get tested by Georgia and with the stakes now high in match two, rugged Krejci could easily overstep the mark.

Georgia vs Czechia Tip 2: Ladislav Krejci to be carded @ 15/8 with William Hill

Georgia ace can test out the Czech defence

Levante midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili was encouraged to get forward for Georgia against Turkey and responded by firing off three shots.

Georgia as a group were certainly adventurous and tested Turkey and there is every reason to think they will carve out their share of chances in this game. Take Kochorashvili to have at least two shots against Georgia.

Georgia vs Czechia Tip 3: Giorgi Kochorashvili over one shot @ 1/1 with William Hill