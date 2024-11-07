Our football expert offers his Galatasaray vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s Champions League clash, at 17:45 (7/11/2024)

Tottenham put their unbeaten record in this competition on the line in this tricky trip to Turkey and goals may be on the menu at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Draw & both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

2-2 correct score @ 9/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Davinson Sanchez anytime goalscorer @ 14/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get free bets with the bet365 welcome offer

Get the lowdown on how to claim free bets with our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers

Read our expert’s view on the best bookmakers to use in the UK in 2024

Goals could flow in lively contest

Galatasaray have scored in all but one of their 15 competitive matches this season and they will seriously test Tottenham's winning start to this season's Europa League.

Spurs have won all three fixtures in the competition, but this is by far their toughest assignment and a hostile atmosphere will welcome them in Istanbul on Thursday.

Gala are warm favourites to win this contest and improve on their own record, which has seen them win two and draw one of their opening three matches this tournament.

But the best bet may be to back a high-scoring draw as goals often flow when these two take to the pitch and neither can be trusted too much to secure a win.

Ten of Galatasaray's last 11 matches have featured over 2.5 goals, while five of Spurs’ last seven matches have seen both teams score.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Tip 1: Draw & both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Honours may be even in Istanbul

Tottenham have done little wrong so far in the Europa League, but things will ramp up a bit in the competition this week.

Three wins from three is a decent start for Spurs, but Gala are a step up in class from Qarabag, Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar.

Two of those victories came on home turf and Spurs have a patchy record on their travels this season having won three of the seven away trips in all competitions.

Tottenham have won just one of their two trips to Turkey and they will take on a Gala side who are looking like a formidable force.

Okan Buruk's side are on a run of 11 matches without defeat in all competitions and they have won six of their last seven home games.

However, the Turkish giants have picked up just five wins from their 23 matches against English opposition, so it is difficult to be too bullish about their chances and a 2-2 draw looks a solid outcome in this encounter.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Tip 2: 2-2 correct score @ 9/1 with bet365

Former Spurs man can make his mark

Tottenham have shown huge vulnerability from set-pieces this season and that could open the way for former Spurs man Davinson Sanchez to make his mark on Thursday.

The central defender has scored twice this season and was on the mark in the 2-1 win over Besiktas last time out.

Gala have scored 13 times from set pieces this season and that looks a good route to goal against a Spurs side who have conceded four times from dead-ball situations this season.

Lilywhites keeper Guglielmo Vicario has looked particularly shaky when facing crosses into his box and Sanchez looks a huge price to profit from any mishaps this week.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Tip 3: Davinson Sanchez anytime goalscorer @ 14/1 with bet365