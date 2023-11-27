Our footba;l expert offers up his three Fulham vs Wolves predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash today.

Fulham have taken just one point from their last four Premier League games and will hope to turn the tide against Wolves, even though the visitors were boosted by a win over high-flying Tottenham in their final game before the international break.

Fulham vs Wolves Betting Tips

Wolves to win @ 2/1 with bet365

Antonee Robinson to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365

Over 5.5 Fulham corners @ 1/1 with bet365

Wolves can build on Tottenham win

Wolves have already beaten Tottenham and Manchester City this season and will fancy their chances of gaining another success on Monday against Fulham, who have been struggling over the last few weeks.

The only defeat Gary O’Neil’s side have suffered in their last seven games was to a controversial late penalty at Sheffield United and they should still be buzzing after beating Spurs with two injury-time efforts.

Fulham, meanwhile, have faded and need to pick themselves up after losses to Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Marco Silva’s team have scored just ten goals this season and will be without their suspended influential midfielder Joao Palhinha so the Cottagers look to be up against it.

Fulham vs Wolves Bet 1: Wolves to win @ 2/1 with bet365

Robinson could go into the book again

Palhinha sits out after picking up his fifth booking against Villa and it would not be a surprise if full-back Antonee Robinson is not long in joining him.

The USA defender, who scored in both of his country’s recent games against Trinidad & Tobago, has picked up four league bookings this season, and he has been cautioned in each of his last three Premier League outings.

His tally of 16 fouls committed suggests he will not be holding back and is worth keeping an eye on in the player-to-be-cautioned markets.

Fulham vs Wolves Bet 2: Antonee Robinson to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365

Fulham should still force corners

While Fulham have struggled to score since the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic left the club, their corners tally is respectable and they can force more than five in Monday’s showdown.

Silva’s side average 5.08 corners in theri games this season, but the figure goes up to 7.4 when they are playing on the banks of the Thames.

In their last three home games, they have had eight against Chelsea and nine in each of their games against Sheffield United and Manchester United, so they could eclipse what looks like a modest total.

Fulham vs Wolves Bet 3: Over 5.5 Fulham corners @ 1/1 with bet365