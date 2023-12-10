Fulham vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet this Sunday in a 14:00 kick off.

Fulham, fresh off their 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest, are now preparing to welcome West Ham to Craven Cottage. This will be the Hammers second game in four days however, and fatigue could come into play in this London Derby.

Fulham vs West Ham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

It’s all tied up in the Cottage

Despite West Ham being perceived as the considerably better side in this clash, they have failed to make this advantage felt, and have oft been held to just a point by the Cottagers.

Two of the last four clashes between the two sides have resulted in a draw. This whilst three of the last six, have been won by just a one-goal margin, with either side just needing to nick a lucky one to tie things all up.

Fatigue is also likely to set in, and with the tough winter run ahead, neither side is likely to put out a full-strength XI.

This should only bring the draw further into play, as each side struggles to put together good attacking moves due to their much-changed sides.

Fulham vs West Ham Tip 1: Draw @5/2 with bet365

Alex bringing attacking threat

Alex Iwobi had been struggling for form in the Fulham side, yet has seemingly found, having bagged two against Forest on Wednesday, this the first brace of his career.

This should only embolden his efforts up front, as he will look to target the goal, in a bid to maintain his purple patch.

The Nigerian international has been averaging 1.0 shots on target per game, yet with the Cottage crowd behind him, eager to see more of what he can bring to the side, this will force Alphonse Areola to be on his toes in the net.

Fulham vs West Ham Tip 2: Alex Iwobi 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Bowen brings the goals with him

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s top scorer on the season, with eight goals to his name. He has been their main outlet for much of their attacking play and, with Michail Antonio out with an injury, will be required to shoulder the burden.

He has been averaging 1.3 shots per game, yet Fulham haven’t exactly been famed for their defensive performances of late and could open the door for him to increase this.

He has scored in both of their last two away games before Thursday night, and with a host of shots on target to his name, he will look to continue in this vein.

Fulham vs West Ham Tip 3: Jarrod Bowen 1.5+ Shots on Target @12/5 with bet365