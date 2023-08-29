Fulham vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs Dominant in EFL Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips, with some valuable odds for EFL Cup clash at Craven Cottage.

The EFL Cup second round is upon us and two Premier League sides have found themselves in the unlucky position of having been drawn against each other. Fulham will host Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage to decide who goes through.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tips

Tottenham to Win the 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @11/4 with bet365

Most Goals in the 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs have undergone a revelation that everyone is now referring to as Ange-ball, with even Robbie Williams chiming in with a catchy tune to back this up. These two haven't met in the league yet but will at some point and this match could act as a crucial precursor for these two matches.

Spurs Second Half Merchants

Spurs have set the league alight so far, despite a settling in period that saw the draw 2-2 with Brentford, but since this have been second to none.

They defeated both their next opponents, Bournemouth and Manchester United with convincing 2-0 wins.

In both of these matches, they won the second half of the match, and against an embattled United, the team had to wait till the second half to lay claim to goals and in turn the match.

Even if the Fulham manage to hold the Lilywhites at bay for 45 minutes, the second half could well be one of capitulation, as their roots start to crumble the foundations of the Cottagers back line.

Tottenham have a penchant for netting second half goals and this should prove decisive in the EFL Cup match.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to Win the 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

Fulham Fans left without anything to cheer for

Ever since Fulham lost their star striker Aleksander Mitrović, in cataclysmic fashion with the Serbian openly saying he would not play for the club again, they have looked like an entirely different beast.

The cottage used to house a doggedly tough side, spurred on by the fans, one that would have appeared to have lost its bite in recent times, not aided by a 3-0 thrashing at the hand of Brentford in front of home support.

Spurs have prided themselves on staunch defensive performances this season, keeping out the last two sides they faced, one of these being the star-studded Red Devils squad.

Fulham would struggle to match United’s worst striking lineup and as such shouldn’t pose too much trouble to the Lilywhites back line.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 2: Both Teams to Score - No @11/4 with bet365

Running out the back door of the Cottage

Spurs have not only been a second half sort of team in recent times, Fulham seem to be having major issues in this period after some tidy first period performances.

Every single goal conceded by Fulham has come in the second half, bar one that came in the injury time of the first half.

This not only demonstrates their defensive staunchness for the first 45, but also their tendency to let this slip as the game progresses, allowing their opposition to run away with the game at the end.

Furthermore, neither side will want to go to penalties, and with the masses of extra time we are regularly presented with now they will want the game put to bed well before this. This should contribute to the goalscoring desire in the second half further.

As well as if the game is in the balance, any stars that are on the bench being thrown on in the latter periods to put the game to bed.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 3: Most Goals in the 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365