Fulham vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in the Premier League.

Sheffield United’s return to the top flight has been far from what they would’ve wanted, as they reside firmly at the bottom having claimed just one point from their first seven games. Their next challenge is to surmount a topsy-turvy Fulham side at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Fulham have had an interesting run of it of late, giving their fans hope with a couple of wins and some impressive draws, yet losing some that many thought they could compete in.

The Cottagers will be no doubt looking for a result against the Blades and will feel confident with the home support at their back.

Blades looking dull, in all regards

Sheffield United have been little short of atrocious this year, with a single win and losing every single away game they have played so far, yet some may claim improvement here as they have never conceded more than two while on the road.

Fulham on the other hand have struggled at the Cottage, but should comfortably hold enough to surpass this Sheffield side.

Both of Fulham’s two wins this year have been 1-0 victories, and the Blades seem staunch on the road meaning the Cottagers shouldn’t be able to rack up the score against them.

No more than two goals have been scored in any of Fulham’s last three matches, and both sides average under 1 goal scored per match, both things that play into the under line nicely.

Fulham should have enough to dispatch the Blades, but it could be a tight match, one leaving many fans wanting.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Fulham to Win & Under 2.5 Goals @11/4 with bet365

Bookings to be the story of the day

Neither of these sides are earning any plaudits for their clean styles of play, both sides residing in the top 10 in terms of bookings by team, Sheffield as high as fifth with 21 so far on the season.

This has come as a result of both sides often being on the end of hard-hitting defeats, within which frustrations have gotten the better of them, and earned the attention of the referees.

The new rules surrounding booking have no doubt aided them on their way here, with referees being given new powers to dish out bookings.

Fulham are averaging around 3 cards per match and are seeing their side pick up two or more in 86% of their games.

Sheffield unsurprisingly tops this, with an average of 3.29 cards per match.

Either of these sides are perfectly capable of hitting this line on their own, yet combined it should be well in hand.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Over 4 Match Cards @6/5 with bet365

Sheffield won’t swing them in

Sheffield have been entirely unremarkable so far, and this extends into their corner statistics, something that can often signal a good intent for many other sides.

So far they have only been able to earn a lowly average of around 3.57 per match.

Fulham however provide a linchpin here in the fact that when playing at home they only concede an average of 2.67 corners.

They have only allowed their opponents to get more than four corners on one occasion at the Cottage. This was against an impressive Brentford side, in stark contrast to the Blades side that will arrive on Saturday.

United are likely to be denied any comforts in this match, let alone the opportunity to rack up corners.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Under 4 Sheffield United Corners @10/11 with bet365