Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Predictions: Tips and odds ahead of Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Fulham vs Man City betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Sunday's 14:00 Premier League kick off on Sky Sports

After winning the crunch clash at the top of the table against Arsenal, Manchester City have turned for the home straight and next travel to Fulham on Sunday.

City were formidable against the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in midweek, and now on a seven-game winning streak in the Premier League, it's hard to see the Cottagers slowing the Citizens' title charge this weekend.

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Predictions:

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

City can shut out Fulham

With the attacking talent available to them, Pep Guardiola's City have received glowing praise for their efforts in the final third this season.

Rightly so, however, their defensive quality also deserves credit, as only Newcastle United have conceded fewer goals than City in the Premier League this season.

City's defensive record against Fulham has been impressive, with the Manchester outfit winning seven games in a row against the Cottagers without conceding a goal between 2014 and 2021.

With that in mind and with Fulham still missing star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic due to his lengthy suspension, City can come away from Craven Cottage with a 14th-straight win over the west London outfit in all competitions while also keeping the hosts off the scoresheet.

Fulham vs Man City Bet 1: City to win to nil @ 12/5 with bet365

Penalties a theme in this fixture

Considering the strength of City's attack, it's little wonder Fulham have had a habit of giving away penalties in this fixture.

Remarkably, City have managed to score a penalty in all of the last five meetings with Fulham in all competitions, with five different scorers finding the back of the net.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland all scored from the penalty spot over those five games.

The odds for that impressive trend to continue means it's a market that is certainly worth considering.

Fulham vs Man City Bet 2: City to score a penalty @ 11/4 with bet365

Haaland can reach landmark by the Thames

It has been an astonishing season for Haaland, with the talented Norwegian moving to 33 Premier League goals for the campaign with a late strike in the 4-1 win over Arsenal.

Haaland is now just one goal away from equaling the record for most Premier League goals in a season, and the 22-year-old will be looking to surpass the landmark as quickly as possible.

Having scored against Fulham earlier this season, Haaland is well-priced to bag two or more goals at Craven Cottage this weekend to put his name in the history books.

Fulham vs Man City Bet 3: Haaland to score 2 or more goals @ 21/10 with bet365