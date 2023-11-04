Fulham vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/2 Booking Tipped in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Man Utd betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday.

Manchester United arrive in London following consecutive 3-0 defeats to neighbouring rivals Manchester City and a heavily-rotated Newcastle to face a Fulham side who will be high on confidence after making the EFL Cup quarter-finals in the week.

Fulham vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Fulham draw no bet @ 11/8 with bet365

Scott McTominay to take two shots @ 11/8 with bet365

Antonee Robinson to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Cottagers defeated the highflying Championship side Ipswich to make the last eight, and the hosts may have enough to build on that result and add to the Red Devils’ misery on Saturday.

Cottagers can add to Ten Hag’s troubles

Fulham have lost just one of their last five home matches and will be confident welcoming a Manchester United side to Craven Cottage whose only away wins this season have come against relegation-threatened Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Cottagers are yet to land a win over a top side this season, having lost to City, Chelsea and Tottenham already. But their 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium last weekend was a step in the right direction and they could not wish to face a better member of the big six based on current form.

Their win over Ipswich in the EFL Cup should not be understated too, given the Tractor Boys’ excellent start to the campaign, and Fulham should have enough to beat a United side lacking any sort of fluency and confidence.

However, they are winless in their last 17 meetings with the Red Devils, so taking the safe route of having stakes returned should the game ends level seems a good option.

Fulham vs Man Utd Tip 1: Fulham draw no bet @ 11/8 with bet365

McTominay may make his mark

Somewhat surprisingly given the value of Manchester United’s squad, Scott McTominay has been the Red Devils’ standout performer in recent weeks and he could have another positive attacking impact against the Cottagers.

In the three games before facing Manchester City the Scot took seven shots, attempting two efforts on goal against Brentford, where he scored twice, Sheffield United and three against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

United managed only three shots on target against their rivals last weekend but McTominay took one of those, highlighting his growing influence within United’s attack.

Fulham are without gigantic centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop, so the United midfielder should get plenty of opportunities to dominate aerially at Craven Cottage and rates a good bet to get a couple of efforts on goal.

Fulham vs Man Utd Tip 2: Scott McTominay to take two shots @ 11/8 with bet365

Antony can cause Antonee some problems

Antony has been the subject of much criticism recently, with his blank against Newcastle making it ten games without a goal or an assist for the Brazilian, but he can still be a tricky customer and may cause Cottagers left-back Antonee Robinson some issues.

No Fulham player has conceded more fouls this season than Robinson’s 12 and he was booked last weekend when failing to deal with Brighton’s tricky wingers, suggesting he may struggle against the flair of Antony, or even Bruno Fernandes who could be deployed on the right.

Plus it is worth noting that should things go Fulham’s way, the left-back will be tasked with taking throw-ins. And Robinson could pick up a caution for time-wasting if the home side find themselves leading for a long period, making the 5/2 available for him receiving a yellow card worth investigating.

Fulham vs Man Utd Tip 3: Antonee Robinson to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365