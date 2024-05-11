Fulham vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Citizens to maintain title charge

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday at 12:30.

A point behind Arsenal but with a game in hand, the visitors will look to maintain their Premier League title defence against the mid-table Cottagers.

Fulham vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 29/20 with Betano - Bet Boost

Phil Foden to score anytime @ 11/10 with Betano

Double - Over 6.5 corners, Rodri 1+ shot, Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assist @ 1/1 with Betano

Cottagers will be no match for relentless champions

City are once again in the hunt for the Premier League title and with three games to go their destiny is in their hands.

While Pep Guardiola's side trail Arsenal by one point, they have played one game fewer than their rivals.

If City continue to pick up wins, they will defend their league crown, and should be full of confidence as they prepare to head to the capital.

While Guardiola's team would have liked to still be defending their Champions League title, they should be fresh and raring to go after being eliminated in last month's quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

City are unbeaten in 20 matches in the Premier League, which bodes well for their trip to Craven Cottage. Fulham are winless in three, but they have scored in 12 of their last 14 league games.

A City win and both teams to score has landed in the last four games involving Guardiola's men against Fulham, and we expect that trend to continue.

Foden offers value in anytime scorer market

After his incredible performance against Wolves last week, all eyes will remain on Erling Haaland for the clash in West London.

While the Norwegian could add to his tally for the season, it is Foden that looks better value at odds against.

Foden has 23 goals for his club in all competitions this season, while he scored twice in City's last away game at Brighton.

The England international will be given freedom to roam and Fulham could struggle to contain him.

City to run riot in midfield

Fulham's motivation levels are bound to be low this weekend, especially when they are unlikely to finish in the top half of the table.

Marco Silva's side have only won one of their previous seven and are expected to struggle to keep the Citizens from controlling the game in midfield.

City need to win to maintain their title charge, so expect them to pick up several corners. After all, only Liverpool have won more corners than Guardiola's team, who have already taken 264 this season.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been devastatingly effective this season, providing 16 assists in just 22 appearances. If he is given time and space, there's no doubt he will create chances for his team-mates.

Fellow midfielder Rodri is another player who has led by example this year, and he could have his say in proceedings.

Only Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Foden have registered more shots than Rodri, who has scored seven goals of his own. City will camp themselves in Fulham's half, and if an opportunity presents itself, the Spaniard will have a strike on goal.

