Our betting expert offers his Fulham vs Luton predictions and betting tips, with an exciting clash expected at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Luton Town’s start to the Premier League hasn’t gone all that well as they've have hoped, losing all of their first three matches, whilst Fulham have fared a little better as they prepare to host the Hatters at Craven Cottage today.

Fulham vs Luton Betting Tips

Goals galore expected at the Cottage

Games between these two sides have rarely been low scoring, with both sides kicked off their respective Premier League campaigns with goal fests.

These two sides have met four times across their history stitching from 2019 to today. Across these matches, 20 goals have been scored at an average of five per game, with three of these covering the over 2 goals line comfortably.

Their Premier League matches have gone in a similar fashion, as Luton’s Championship defence has been leaky at times, with all of their games seeing over 2 goals.

Despite Fulham’s low-scoring opener, a 1-0 win over Everton, they have gone on to increase their entertainment factor, sometimes for the worse, with all of their last three seeing three or more goals.

The two sides have looked incredibly suspect at times and this could see the goal line being well in hand.

Fulham vs Luton Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Hatters to hit the target

Despite their tough start to their time in the Premier League, Luton haven’t fared too poorly, managing to score in two of their matches and troubling other sides with their direct approach at goal.

This has translated into shots on target, which, while perhaps haven’t always gone in, have certainly troubled the keeper.

Luton has averaged three shots on target per away game, with this being against the impressive sides of Chelsea and Brighton, both of whom are European hopefuls.

Fulham are a far cry from these impressive sides and should open the door for Luton to be able to progress higher up the pitch and manage a few more attempts on goal.

Fulham vs Luton Tip 2: Over 3.5 Luton Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

History to repeat itself

Both of these sides have had close contests in recent times, outside of the blip that saw Fulham win 7-0 last year, with all three of their other games having both teams get on the score sheet.

Adding to this is the scoring potential of both sides in the league. Luton have managed to net in all bar one of their matches, often against an opposition of far higher class than that of Fulham.

The Cottagers haven’t been too shabby either as they managed to net two against Arsenal and one against Manchester City in their last two games.

As both sides take a step down from these titanic clashes to face each other, their scoring potential should follow them and only increase as they find themselves in a game with opportunities for them both to get points.

Fulham vs Luton Tip 3: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365