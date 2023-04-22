Fulham vs Leeds United Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Saturday's Premier League Clash

Goal rings you the latest Fulham vs Leeds betting predictions tips and odds ahead of Saturdays early kick off

Leeds United’s battle to avoid the drop down to the Championship continues as they prepare to travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Javi Gracia’s side have seen their confidence shaken to the core after conceding 11 goals in defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

However, with returning defenders to come back into the side and against a Fulham outfit that have not been in the greatest form themselves, Leeds will hope to get something from their trip to the capital this weekend.

Fulham vs Leeds United Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Luis Sinisterra to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Joao Palhinha to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Saturday stalemate on the cards

Despite the woeful performances against Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road, Leeds still find themselves two points above the drop and with their destiny in their own hands.

The West Yorkshire outfit’s defensive shortcomings have been well documented but Gracia is set to be given a boost with Max Wober returning from injury.

Wober is pushing for a starting role, along with club captain Liam Cooper, after the pair was named on the bench for the defeat to Liverpool.

The duo can add a bit more steel to the Leeds defence, while Fulham will be without their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as the Serbian international continues his eight-match suspension.

With Fulham's top goalscorer Mitrovic missing, Leeds might be able to get something from their trip to the capital and are well priced to pick up a point at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Leeds Bet 1: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Sinisterra can strike again

Luis Sinisterra endured a frustrating three-month spell out on the sidelines with injury but the Colombian is back and firing for Leeds.

The attacker hit the ground running after his arrival from Feyenoord over the summer and Leeds missed him during his lengthy absence.

Now back in the starting lineup, Sinisterra scored goals this month against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool and can strike again at Craven Cottage this weekend.

Fulham vs Leeds Bet 2: Luis Sinisterra to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Palhinha no stranger to referee’s book

Joao Palhinha has been outstanding for Fulham this season but the Portuguese midfielder has not been without his disciplinary issues.

With 10 yellow cards in the Premier League already this term, only Newcastle United’s Joelinton has picked up more than the Fulham star.

The battle in midfield is set to be fierce this weekend at Craven Cottage and Palhinha to add to his already substantial card tally against Leeds is certainly worth considering.

Fulham vs Leeds Bet 3: Joao Palhinha to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365