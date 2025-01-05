Get three Fulham vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 14:00 Premier League clash (5/1/2025).

Ipswich are still in the bottom three of the Premier League, but their confidence will have been hugely boosted by Monday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

They will be hoping for a similar result when they travel to Fulham, who are unbeaten in their last seven league outings.

Fulham vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Liam Delap to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Sam Morsy to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Tractor Boys capable of causing issues

Ipswich have understandably found life in the Premier League tough after consecutive promotions but they will head to Fulham on Sunday with a spring in their step after a memorable 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday.

That was the third time Kieran McKenna’s side have won a league game this season and further causes for encouragement this week are that their other two successes came on the road at Tottenham and Wolves, while they have found the net in six of their nine away matches.

So there is a good chance that both sides can find the net at Craven Cottage, which has happened in 16 of Fulham’s last 19 matches.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in seven, themselves beating Chelsea and drawing with Liverpool and Arsenal, but five of those matches have finished level so they could be difficult to trust at a short price.

Fulham vs Ipswich Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Delap has flourished in the top flight

One Ipswich player who has really caught the eye this season has been striker Liam Delap and this looks a good opportunity for him to improve on his tally of seven league goals.

He netted a penalty against Chelsea, which was one of three shots he had on target, and that performance against one of the best teams in the league should have given him a massive lift.

Delap was also on hand to score Ipswich’s goal in the 1-1 draw between these two at the end of August, so don’t be surprised if he proves to be a thorn in Fulham’s side once again.

Fulham vs Ipswich Tip 2: Liam Delap to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365

Morsy may fall foul of officials again

Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy has picked up six cautions in the Premier League this season and has gone into the book in the Tractor Boys’ last two games against Newcastle and Chelsea.

He committed four fouls against Enzo Maresca’s side on Monday, which took his league tally to 33 in 17 starts, and it should be remembered that he picked up his second yellow card of the campaign in August’s reverse fixture.

Fulham vs Ipswich Tip 3: Sam Morsy to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365